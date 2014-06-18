3d

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the new metaverse
1 day ago
Daniel Langer

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the new metaverse

The metaverse is screentime on steroids, and luxury brands will soon have to engage with customers there. But how?

Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC
Jun 18, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC

ASIA-PACIFIC - RapidFire partners with online-gaming website Miniclip to become the publisher's first in-game advertising provider. RapidFire’s technology allows media buyers to place ads inside video games and turns ambient surfaces into monetizable ad space.

Autodesk rebrands to signal consumer and cloud-computing focus
Mar 27, 2013
Sophie Chen

Autodesk rebrands to signal consumer and cloud-computing focus

SINGAPORE - Autodesk, an American software and services company with roots in 3D design software for professional users, is officially rolling out a rebranding in Asia today to better reflect its focus on consumer users, cloud-based services and the future of design.

Sony TV and Vitaminwater unveil 3D MTR campaigns
Jun 14, 2012
Benjamin Li

Sony TV and Vitaminwater unveil 3D MTR campaigns

HONG KONG - Sony Bravia TV and Coca-Cola's Glaceau Vitaminwater have rolled out a 3D OOH advertising in Hong Kong's high-traffic MTR stations.

VIDEO: Amobee acquires Adjitsu for 3D mobile technology
May 9, 2012
Emily Tan

VIDEO: Amobee acquires Adjitsu for 3D mobile technology

CALIFORNIA - Mobile advertising shop Amobee has acquired 3D mobile ad business Adjitsu from Cooliris.

Clear Channel and HTC bring 3D advertising to Singapore's bus stops
Sep 21, 2011
Emily Tan

Clear Channel and HTC bring 3D advertising to Singapore's bus stops

SINGAPORE - Smartphone manufacturer HTC and OOH agency Clear Channel have teamed up to promote HTC's EVO 3D phone at Singapore's bus shelters.

