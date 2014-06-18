3d
What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the new metaverse
The metaverse is screentime on steroids, and luxury brands will soon have to engage with customers there. But how?
Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC
ASIA-PACIFIC - RapidFire partners with online-gaming website Miniclip to become the publisher's first in-game advertising provider. RapidFire’s technology allows media buyers to place ads inside video games and turns ambient surfaces into monetizable ad space.
Autodesk rebrands to signal consumer and cloud-computing focus
SINGAPORE - Autodesk, an American software and services company with roots in 3D design software for professional users, is officially rolling out a rebranding in Asia today to better reflect its focus on consumer users, cloud-based services and the future of design.
Sony TV and Vitaminwater unveil 3D MTR campaigns
HONG KONG - Sony Bravia TV and Coca-Cola's Glaceau Vitaminwater have rolled out a 3D OOH advertising in Hong Kong's high-traffic MTR stations.
VIDEO: Amobee acquires Adjitsu for 3D mobile technology
CALIFORNIA - Mobile advertising shop Amobee has acquired 3D mobile ad business Adjitsu from Cooliris.
Clear Channel and HTC bring 3D advertising to Singapore's bus stops
SINGAPORE - Smartphone manufacturer HTC and OOH agency Clear Channel have teamed up to promote HTC's EVO 3D phone at Singapore's bus shelters.
