Why Burberry’s problems should scare all luxury brands
Advertising
Jul 27, 2020
Why Burberry's problems should scare all luxury brands

Despite cultivating growth in the Mainland China region, Burberry’s sales in the EMEIA region were down 75%. The main culprit? Large discounts.

Why luxury will never be the same
Marketing
May 19, 2020
Why luxury will never be the same

Most luxury brands have lost a staggering amount of earnings during this crisis, but a lot of these drastic results could've been avoided with brand audits.

Why discounts are a dangerous overreaction to a crisis
Marketing
May 11, 2020
Why discounts are a dangerous overreaction to a crisis

If a consumer bought a luxury handbag for $5,000 before the crisis, but it’s now available for 25% less, brand damage will be significant. Brands risk alienating their most loyal consumers in the hopes of attracting ad-hoc, one-time customers.

Why many Western luxury brands banking on China will fail
Marketing
Apr 28, 2020
Why many Western luxury brands banking on China will fail

Luxury brands that struggled before the outbreak will continue to lose momentum in China if they don’t transform their digital capabilities.

Why it’s a mistake to define luxury by price
Marketing
Mar 11, 2020
Why it's a mistake to define luxury by price

Almost all high-priced products get called "luxury" these days, but prices don't define which brands get considered luxury brands. Only extreme value can do that.

Luxury 2030: The rise of personal luxury experiences
Marketing
Jan 15, 2020
Luxury 2030: The rise of personal luxury experiences

Luxury consumers will only get more demanding in the future, and the key to attracting a new generation of buyers will be greater personalisation.

