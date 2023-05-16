Advertising Marketing Opinions
Daniel Langer
2 days ago

The art of brand storytelling: Greatness vs. mediocrity

A great brand story can captivate consumers, ignite a strong emotional reaction, and foster loyalty and advocacy. What is your brand story?

The art of brand storytelling: Greatness vs. mediocrity

I have dedicated several columns recently on the critical importance of brand storytelling for luxury brands. The reason is that in most of the brand audit workshops I lead, when we look at the competitive landscape, there is a recurring theme: Most brands in a category are fundamentally telling the same story. You find this pattern in fashion, automotive, hospitality, fine watches, etc. The list goes on and on.

So, the question is, what makes a great brand story that creates desirability? In other words, what is the art of brand storytelling? How can brands achieve greatness and how can they avoid mediocrity?

A great brand story has the power to captivate consumers, ignite a strong emotional reaction, and foster loyalty and advocacy. Importantly, it’s not about an advertising campaign, it is about the core value of a brand. The one thing that a brand — independent of the category — wants to be remembered for. 

Once this is defined, an incredible energy typically unfolds in an organization because suddenly the direction becomes clear. And a brand story drives behavior. Marketing is about values, and when values are ambiguous or like everyone else’s in the competitive field, then there is almost no chance for a company to truly differentiate and to create an emotional response of clients that is specific to the brand.

The diagnosis for most brands: overreliance on product and creativity while missing the core foundation. The result? Insufficient client connection and underperformance in revenue and profits. On top of that, advertising costs skyrocket because lack of a script means inconsistent and often irrelevant content that is a recipe for disaster in this algorithm-driven social media world.

To understand the anatomy of a great brand story, it’s essential to recognize the core elements that make it impactful. A powerful brand story must be authentic, relatable, and emotionally engaging. It should evoke a sense of purpose and demonstrate how the brand’s values align with those of its target audience. Ultimately, an effective brand story acts as a bridge between the company and its consumers, fostering a lasting emotional connection.

This means that the brand story should never be internally focused, like “we produce the best cars at highest quality with best materials.” Or “our designer creates avant-garde pieces that combine best tailoring with unparalleled fabrics.” Or “our airline has the best seats and amenities.”

All these statements, even if they were factually correct, don’t tell clients anything about the ethos of a brand. It does not allow for differentiation, because — guess what — all companies in the competitive field will say something similar. From a client perspective this means ambiguity. Stories like these don’t give people a “why.”

Importantly, inward focused stories always feel arrogant. In today’s digital age with hyper-demanding clients, people decide for themselves what is the best quality. When a brand says this about itself, it’s almost like the boring person wants to convince someone else that they are cool by saying “I am cool.” Telling a story from a client perspective means to gain clarity about the role of the brand in the life of a client.

Nike is one of the best examples of great storytelling. Fundamentally, Nike sells commodities, shoes and apparel. But when you think about Nike, it feels much bigger. There is an emotional response. Because it celebrates its audience: “Everybody is an athlete.” This is a story about the audience, not about what the brand does. This is the rational part of the brand story.

In spring 2023, Nike brought together a collective of powerful women to celebrate boundless expression. Photo: Nike

Nike’s iconic slogan, “Just do it,” encapsulates its commitment to empowering athletes — hence everybody — and helping them overcome challenges. The brand’s storytelling revolves around real people facing genuine obstacles, making it both authentic and relatable. By consistently showcasing stories of personal triumph and perseverance, Nike effectively communicates its values and builds a strong emotional connection with its audience.

So, what is your brand story? What do you really sell? Which emotion do you want to evoke? If the narrative is not obvious, then you need to get to work.

Daniel Langer is the CEO of the luxury, lifestyle and consumer brand strategy firm Équité, and the executive professor of luxury strategy and pricing at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. 

 

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Where is brand experience headed?
Sep 22, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Where is brand experience headed?

Should brands be charging for brand experiences?
Jan 16, 2022
Tom Gray

Should brands be charging for brand experiences?

Retail blind spots: Four ways to reconnect with your audience
May 11, 2023
Miriam Rayman

Retail blind spots: Four ways to reconnect with ...

It’s (finally) time for a data revolution
May 9, 2023
J Cromack

It’s (finally) time for a data revolution

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.