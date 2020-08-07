brand experience

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

A rebranding of… the dental clinic
Aug 7, 2020
Ad Nut

New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.

Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Jul 2, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.

PHOTOS: Alibaba Cloud creates virtual showroom
May 27, 2020
Staff Writer

The showroom was created as VR and web experiences, and is now being utilised by sales reps around the world.

Giant pineapple rolls across Singapore in Caltex campaign
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

To mark the opening of a new petrol station, a massive inflatable fruit was pushed across the island for a total of 24 hours.

A history of brand experience through the decades
Nov 5, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A visual and descriptive evolution of experiences in the last 80 years, as narrated by vice chairman and president international of Jack Morton Worldwide.

