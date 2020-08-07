brand experience
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
A rebranding of… the dental clinic
New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.
Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.
PHOTOS: Alibaba Cloud creates virtual showroom
The showroom was created as VR and web experiences, and is now being utilised by sales reps around the world.
Giant pineapple rolls across Singapore in Caltex campaign
To mark the opening of a new petrol station, a massive inflatable fruit was pushed across the island for a total of 24 hours.
A history of brand experience through the decades
A visual and descriptive evolution of experiences in the last 80 years, as narrated by vice chairman and president international of Jack Morton Worldwide.
