billboard
Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to promote Caramilk
The out-of-home campaign tells people to 'Just ask an Aussie' why Caramilk became so popular in Australia.
Vietnamese Red Bull billboard campaign needs to shed more light
The concept by VMLY&R Indochina is such a good brand fit that it impedes its intention.
Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.
Reasons to love the 'world's most boring billboard'
Swedish wood protection brand Sioo is leaving the same billboard in place for 12 years to prove the durability of one of its products.
Fox 'walkers' are eating brains and boosting brands
There’s a reason why horror flicks continue to fill theatres and TV content queues, and brands can tap into those same urges.
Clear Channel boosts investment in digital OOH
SINGAPORE - Outdoor advertiser Clear Channel is significantly expanding its digital inventory from 30 to 200 panels equipped with state-of-the-art technology across Singapore.
