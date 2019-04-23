billboard

Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to promote Caramilk
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to promote Caramilk

The out-of-home campaign tells people to 'Just ask an Aussie' why Caramilk became so popular in Australia.

Vietnamese Red Bull billboard campaign needs to shed more light
Apr 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Vietnamese Red Bull billboard campaign needs to shed more light

The concept by VMLY&R Indochina is such a good brand fit that it impedes its intention.

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
Oct 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House

The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.

Reasons to love the 'world's most boring billboard'
May 23, 2018
Ad Nut

Reasons to love the 'world's most boring billboard'

Swedish wood protection brand Sioo is leaving the same billboard in place for 12 years to prove the durability of one of its products.

Clear Channel boosts investment in digital OOH
Oct 28, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Clear Channel boosts investment in digital OOH

SINGAPORE - Outdoor advertiser Clear Channel is significantly expanding its digital inventory from 30 to 200 panels equipped with state-of-the-art technology across Singapore.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

6 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

7 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry

10 How did we get here? Merlee Jayme on sexual harassment in the industry