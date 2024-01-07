McDonald’s gets its money’s worth with overflowing billboard

The work is part of the brand’s eight-year-old “Like getting your money’s worth?” platform, which spotlights McDonald's Saver Menu.

A poster depicting a Double Cheeseburger Saver Meal Deal occupies a 48-sheet billboard. However, the poster spills over the edge on to the surrounding wall to illustrate how McDonald’s is getting the most value from its media site.

The overflowing poster features an image of the rest of the meal as well as copy that reads: “Like getting your money’s worth?”

It was created by James Millers, Andrew Long, Josh Merriam and Chanelle Merriam.

Media planning and buying was handled by OMD.

This is the first of a series of “money-saving” media tactics from McDonald’s.

Millers and Long, creative partners at Leo Burnett UK, said: “‘Like getting your money’s worth’? is one of McDonald’s longest-running platforms, yet it has never felt more culturally relevant than it does right now.

“This latest campaign for Saver Meal Deals aims to bring a smile to the nation’s face by celebrating Britain’s shared love of getting a great deal, in a fun, populist way.”