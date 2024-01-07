News The Work Advertising
Charlotte Rawlings
22 hours ago

McDonald’s gets its money’s worth with overflowing billboard

McDonald’s has more than maxed out a media site with a cheeky out-of-home execution by Leo Burnett.

McDonald’s: work is part of the brand’s ‘Like getting your money’s worth?’ platform
McDonald’s: work is part of the brand’s ‘Like getting your money’s worth?’ platform
The work is part of the brand’s eight-year-old “Like getting your money’s worth?” platform, which spotlights McDonald's Saver Menu.
 
A poster depicting a Double Cheeseburger Saver Meal Deal occupies a 48-sheet billboard. However, the poster spills over the edge on to the surrounding wall to illustrate how McDonald’s is getting the most value from its media site.
 
The overflowing poster features an image of the rest of the meal as well as copy that reads: “Like getting your money’s worth?”
 
It was created by James Millers, Andrew Long, Josh Merriam and Chanelle Merriam.
 
Media planning and buying was handled by OMD.
 
This is the first of a series of “money-saving” media tactics from McDonald’s.
 
Millers and Long, creative partners at Leo Burnett UK, said: “‘Like getting your money’s worth’? is one of McDonald’s longest-running platforms, yet it has never felt more culturally relevant than it does right now.
 
“This latest campaign for Saver Meal Deals aims to bring a smile to the nation’s face by celebrating Britain’s shared love of getting a great deal, in a fun, populist way.”
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

2 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

3 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

4 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

5 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

6 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

7 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

8 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

9 Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

10 Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Related Articles

See 'Google Pixel Fold' 3D billboard campaign by Anomaly
Aug 22, 2023
Campaign Staff

See 'Google Pixel Fold' 3D billboard campaign by ...

McDonald’s brings back ‘Raise your arches’ for 2023 Christmas spot
Nov 13, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

McDonald’s brings back ‘Raise your arches’ for 2023 ...

McDonald's: The fast food brand looking to play the long game in India
Oct 18, 2023

McDonald's: The fast food brand looking to play the ...

McDonald's launches new chicken burger across Australia—The Kid Laroi calls it a 'gamechanger'
Sep 28, 2023
Ad Nut

McDonald's launches new chicken burger across ...

Just Published

Stretching limits, sculpting success: Lululemon's rise from controversies to cult status
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Stretching limits, sculpting success: Lululemon's ...

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: No stranger to PR stumbles, Lululemon's founder and former CEO Chip Wilson has once again created a firestorm. But amidst the verbal battleground and economic woes, how does the athleisure giant keep its cool and become a blueprint for customer loyalty?

As travel booms, here's how agencies can take flight by harnessing data
5 hours ago
Aleetza Senn

As travel booms, here's how agencies can take ...

After surviving the throes of a pandemic and missing out on exploring the world, the APAC region's potential for travel advertising is only on the rise. But the details of succesful marketing lie in the data and its ability to unlock customers' needs, opines Sparkline’s Aleetza Senn.

Moves and win roundup: Week of January 8, 2024
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Moves and win roundup: Week of January 8, 2024

New year, new appointments and pitch wins: Updates from Ogilvy, Hill & Knowlton, BMW, Mountains and more.

New year, new goals: APAC's most popular resolutions for 2024
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New year, new goals: APAC's most popular resolutions...

Marketers are in for a year of driving savings, promoting travel, bolstering entertainment, and, interestingly, promoting meat in 2024.