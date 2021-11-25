Google touts Pixel 6's ability to take pics of non-white people

It's tragic that we live in a world where even cameras have racial bias. But we do.

At least we can take heart that awareness of the issue has grown, and that some companies are now working to address it. Ad Nut would rather live in the world where the ability to take decent pictures of people who are not white is seen as a differentiating feature for a new phone than in the world where corporations dismiss or otherwise ignore such complaints.

Enter the newish ad above, introducing the Google Pixel 6 to the Australian market. Made by 72and Sunny, the ad features musical artist Genesis Owusu and promotes the phone's Real Tone feature, which the company says is part of a broader inclusion effort across its product-development efforts.

The integrated campaign by 72andSunny also features another hero film, as well as social, radio and outdoor.

CREDITS

Client: Google Australia

Creative: 72andSunny Australia

Director: Novemba

Production Company: Good Oil

Audio Production: Otis

Media: PHD and Essence