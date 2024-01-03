iPhone wishes it could party hard like Google Pixel

Google has rolled out a campaign '#BestPhonesForever: Rough Night', to highlight the features of Pixel 8.

The film features an animated conversation between an iPhone and Pixel. It showcases iPhone disclosing to Pixel that after a long night of group shots it wishes it could party like Pixel. After looking at the hungover iPhone, Pixel 8 tells it can help with taking a series of similar photos close together to help create one fantastic picture with everyone’s best expression.

The campaign was rolled out on Instagram and Youtube on 2 January.