Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China
5 hours ago
Tiffany Lung

Chinese consumers' appetite for Brand Apple has waned, since the American smartphone maker lacked 5G capabilities, even as they have preferred cheaper homegrown handsets.

Apple's new gadgets: why new notifications and AR are the real stars
Sep 13, 2018
Alasdair Scott

There are three reasons why marketers should look within Apple's shiny new iPhones and Watches to see what's really exciting about them, argues the co-founder of mobile tech consultancy C3UK.

Video game monsters swarm China in this iPhone X ad
Jul 26, 2018
Ad Nut

It's a GG for Apple in this MOBA-inspired creature feature.

Private View: Reactions to Uber, Samsung, Nissin ads
Dec 20, 2017
Rick Boost

Creatives from BBDO and Reload record their reactions to cardboard boxes, smartphone love and noodle slurping in these ads

Apple in China: When lucky number 8 doesn't guarantee prosperity
Sep 26, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: China observers weigh on on whether the iPhone 8/X can appreciably improve Apple's fortunes in China.

Apple’s China loss is local brands’ gain
Oct 27, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The technology giant’s significant China revenue slump, noted in its latest earnings report, comes as local brands Oppo and Vivo ascend.

