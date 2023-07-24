The Work Advertising PR
Ad Nut
18 hours ago

TBWA Media Arts Lab helps K-pop quintet NewJeans shoot ETA video as iPhone ad

Apple has everything to gain by proving it can shoot K-pop videos with an iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has everything to gain by proving it can shoot K-pop videos with an iPhone 14 Pro.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

1 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

2 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

3 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

4 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

5 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

6 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

7 China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

8 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

9 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Carlsberg appoints global media agency to $229 million account

10 Carlsberg appoints global media agency to $229 million account

Related Articles

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Apr 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...

Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive virtual shopping trip for 11.11
Nov 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Maybelline takes K-pop band Itzy on interactive ...

Anyone's a budding moviemaker in new Apple iPhone 12 Pro spot
Oct 27, 2020
Campaign US

Anyone's a budding moviemaker in new Apple iPhone ...

‘Through the Five Passes’: Apple highlights iPhone’s cinematic prowess in CNY film
Jan 13, 2023
Nikita Mishra

‘Through the Five Passes’: Apple highlights ...

Just Published

Threads: A brand engagement powerhouse or a fad?
5 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

Threads: A brand engagement powerhouse or a fad?

Two weeks in, has the social media app by Meta lived up to brand engagement standards? or was it a one-time wonder? We asked experts to decode

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Watch the film with Aditya Roy Kapur here.

M&C Saatchi timeline: from takeover target to MacLennan exit
5 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

M&C Saatchi timeline: from takeover target to ...

How two years of uncertainty unfolded at the holding group.

S4 stutters as clients pull back in May and June
6 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

S4 stutters as clients pull back in May and June

Content practice continues to experience weakness.