Apple's best marketing showcases the creativity its products can enable. A new global spot for the iPhone 12 Pro, by Apple's in-house team, highlight's the phone's support for HDR video with Dolby Vision by showing ameteur filmmakers at work. The spot it set to an original score that envokes big budget Hollywood films.

Credits

Director: Kim Gehrig

Director of Photography: Linus Sandgren

Music: Danny Elfman live orchestra