Thai graduates turn the camera on tradition in Apple's latest iPhone campaign

Apple has unveiled its latest 'Shot on iPhone' campaign, 'Class of 2567', a celebration of Thailand's distinctive approach to graduation photography.

Showcasing the artistic creativity and achievements of university students, the campaign harnesses the capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro. Developed by TBWA Media Arts Lab APAC, the campaign spans digital platforms, static out-of-home displays, and Apple’s Instagram account, offering a visually rich and culturally nuanced tribute to this key event.

Graduation in Thailand is a milestone occasion, but it stands apart for its blend of tradition and creativity. While formal individual portraits are customary in many cultures, Thai students have transformed the practice into a joyful, artistic celebration of individuality and friendship. These graduation photos often feature playful elements and elaborate compositions, reflecting Thailand’s cultural emphasis on humour, camaraderie, and self-expression.

The 'Class of 2567' campaign captures this ethos, offering an intimate glimpse into a celebration that goes beyond the academic to embody a spirit of collective achievement and creative freedom.



The campaign’s title is a nod to the Buddhist calendar, which runs 543 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, making 2024 the year 2567 BE. This subtle cultural detail is a nod to local traditions.

The project was brought to life by Thai photographer Pmanmashare, who worked closely with students from Bangkok University, Chulalongkorn University, Payap University, Sripatum University, and Thammasat University. Through his lens, the campaign captures a range of emotions and stories, showcasing how Thai graduates turn conventional photography into a platform for self-expression.



CREDITS

Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab APAC (Thailand)

Photographer: Pmanmashare (Watcharaphong Thangthong)

BTS Videographer: Oatjo (Sasidis Sasisakulporn)

Production Company: Chamni's Eye Public Company Limited

Post-Production Company (Editorial): Heckler Singapore

Retouching Company: Chamni's Eye Public Company Limited

Editor: fONG

Audio House: MassiveMusic Singapore