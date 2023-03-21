Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
11 hours ago

Apple 'quiets the noise' in new AirPods Pro ad

Watch how street noise floats away in TBWA\Media Arts Lab's latest collaboration with director group Megaforce.

Apple has collaborated with the director group Megaforce to demonstrate the noise-cancelling capabilities of its AirPods Pro.

Created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, 'Quiet the noise' follows a woman as she makes her way through a noisy city scene.

All isn't quite as it seems, however, as the loud objects float in the air above because the city-dweller's AirPod Pros are droning it out.

When she uses the touch control to turn the noise-cancelling off, the noise crashes back down to the ground.

A simple version of Pixies' Where is my Mind plays throughout the ad.

Credits

Brand: Apple
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Club
Director: Megaforce
VFX: Electric Theatre Collective
Colourist: Luke Morrison

Agency: Mal
Executive producer: RJ Pomeroy
Senior producer: Danielle Watchman
Executive creative director: Greg Greenberg
Creative director: Annie Rosen
Production company: Iconoclast LA
Directors: Megaforce
Executive producer: Caroline Pham
Producer: Richard Weager
Director of photography: Matias Boucard
Editorial: Final Cut
Editor: Joe Guest

Source:
Campaign UK

