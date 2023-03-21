Apple 'quiets the noise' in new AirPods Pro ad

Apple has collaborated with the director group Megaforce to demonstrate the noise-cancelling capabilities of its AirPods Pro.

Created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, 'Quiet the noise' follows a woman as she makes her way through a noisy city scene.

All isn't quite as it seems, however, as the loud objects float in the air above because the city-dweller's AirPod Pros are droning it out.

When she uses the touch control to turn the noise-cancelling off, the noise crashes back down to the ground.

A simple version of Pixies' Where is my Mind plays throughout the ad.

Credits

Brand: Apple

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Club

Director: Megaforce

VFX: Electric Theatre Collective

Colourist: Luke Morrison

Agency: Mal

Executive producer: RJ Pomeroy

Senior producer: Danielle Watchman

Executive creative director: Greg Greenberg

Creative director: Annie Rosen

Production company: Iconoclast LA

Directors: Megaforce

Executive producer: Caroline Pham

Producer: Richard Weager

Director of photography: Matias Boucard

Editorial: Final Cut

Editor: Joe Guest