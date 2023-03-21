Apple 'quiets the noise' in new AirPods Pro ad

Apple has collaborated with the director group Megaforce to demonstrate the noise-cancelling capabilities of its AirPods Pro.
Created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, 'Quiet the noise' follows a woman as she makes her way through a noisy city scene.
All isn't quite as it seems, however, as the loud objects float in the air above because the city-dweller's AirPod Pros are droning it out.
When she uses the touch control to turn the noise-cancelling off, the noise crashes back down to the ground.
A simple version of Pixies' Where is my Mind plays throughout the ad.
Credits
Brand: Apple
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Club
Director: Megaforce
VFX: Electric Theatre Collective
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Agency: Mal
Executive producer: RJ Pomeroy
Senior producer: Danielle Watchman
Executive creative director: Greg Greenberg
Creative director: Annie Rosen
Production company: Iconoclast LA
Directors: Megaforce
Executive producer: Caroline Pham
Producer: Richard Weager
Director of photography: Matias Boucard
Editorial: Final Cut
Editor: Joe Guest