media arts lab
1 day ago
Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.
May 21, 2018
Apple rolls out another Animoji karoke video
Apple's Animoji: Taxi Driver rendition premiering at the Seoul Jazz Festival is said to be inspired by the unreleased track "Citizen Kane" by Korean indie band HYUKOH.
