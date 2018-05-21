media arts lab

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Apple rolls out another Animoji karoke video
May 21, 2018
Ad Nut

Apple rolls out another Animoji karoke video

Apple's Animoji: Taxi Driver rendition premiering at the Seoul Jazz Festival is said to be inspired by the unreleased track "Citizen Kane" by Korean indie band HYUKOH.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

1 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

2 Meet the new 40 Under 40

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

5 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

6 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

9 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

10 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group