Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing the human mind at dinner

Pimwadee 'Pim' Lai, the creative director at TBWA Media Arts Lab Singapore, does voiceovers on the side and when things get too hectic, finds comfort in doing her laundry.

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Pimwadee 'Pim' Lai 

Origin: Bangkok, Thailand

Places lived/worked: Bangkok, Thailand Singapore, Singapore Melbourne, Australia

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

  • Creative director, TBWA Media Arts Lab, Singapore (2021-2022)
  • Creative director, RGA, Singapore (2018-2020)
  • Associate Creative Director, RGA, Singapore (2016-2018)
  • Senior Copywriter, Dentsu, Singapore (2015-2016)
  • Senior Copywriter, BBDO, Singapore (2013-2015)
  • Copywriter, Saatchi & Saatchi, Singapore (2011-2013)
  • Copywriter, Saatchi & Saatchi, Thailand (2010-2011)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I’ve always known I wanted to work in a creative field. Younger me had thought I’d be an art director, except there weren’t any art director positions available. But a copywriter role opened up, and I just went for it, and, as they say “the rest is history.”

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

It’s got to be my most recent work for TBWA/Media Arts Lab for the Asia Pacific market: Apple’s first, original, “Shot on iPhone” film for Thailand—which also happens to be Apple’s first-ever horror film.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

Polycam X UNESCO’s “Backup Ukraine,” by Virtue Worldwide New York.“

I love that this campaign lets anyone with a smartphone take part in protecting their culture and heritage, as well as highlighting the less-talked-about damages of war. The solution also reminds me of the 2019 Notre Dame restoration—how the French government turned to a 3D model of the Notre Dame cathedral to restore it after it had been partly destroyed in a fire. I hope that, one day soon, when the war is over, “Backup Ukraine” will be able to live as more than a 3D archive library, and could be used as a restoration tool instead.

What kind of student were you?

I was a pretty mediocre student up until high school and university, before I became a bit of an over-achiever. Not sure what changed (maybe it was because I started enjoying my courses more), but I wanted to do it all: sports, arts, studies, and social life.

Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

Carl Jung, the father of analytical psychology; Chuck Palahniuk, an American author best known for his novel-turned-movie, “Fight Club”; Liu Cixin, a Chinese sci-fi writer best known for his novel, “The Three-Body Problem.” I can’t wait to dive into the human mind—and what humanity is capable of.

Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Definitely under pressure. Not the soul-crushing kind of pressure that leaves you with crippling anxiety, but I’ve found that just the right amount goes a long way to keeping everything exciting, and everyone on their toes.

Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I do voiceovers on the side. I find doing laundry therapeutic. I’ve also been known to wow friends with my ability to do the limbo.

Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

Animals in Southeast Asia are often overlooked when disasters hit. I love that the Soi Dog Foundation helps care for street dogs and cats, and runs adoption drives and campaigns to improve animal welfare in Asia. Funding comes entirely from individuals, so any help is massively appreciated. 

Cat person or dog person?

Dog person through and through. But that’s only because I’ve never had pet cats. Yet.

Analog or digital?

Analog objects fascinate me, but I love the digital world and its possibilities too much.

Early riser or night owl?

The older I get, the more I prefer waking up early to get things done. I’ll mull things over the night before, then wake up and get to it while my mind’s fresh and undistracted.

Extrovert or introvert?

Online personality tests say I’m borderline extrovert. What that actually means is I love seeing people on weekdays, but need my weekend alone time.

