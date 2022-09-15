Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Creative Minds: TBWA’s Loo Yong Ping is a Land Rover nerd

The deputy ECD at TBWA Singapore on his childhood hobbies and travelling to northern Thailand by road with a convoy of Land Rovers.

Loo Yong Ping
Loo Yong Ping
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Loo Yong Ping

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/worked: Singapore and London

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

  • Deputy executive creative director, TBWA Singapore, 2021-present
  • Creative director, Ogilvy Singapore, 2017-2021
  • Senior art director, Ogilvy Singapore, 2014-2016
  • Art director, DDB Tribal Worldwide, 2013-2014
  • Freelance art director, 2012-2013
  • Digital creative, Red Bee Media, London, 2010-2012

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I grew up with a love for drawing and doodling. You’d find me busy sketching and drawing in my notebooks, textbooks and any scraps of paper I could get my hands on. I would plant myself happily in a corner of the school canteen drawing away, sometimes a small crowd would gather. I vaguely remember starting as early as five or six years old when I drew my first Porsche, and the passion grew with me all the way till I was in my teens. My ‘portfolio’ to design school was a mountain of textbooks that had my drawings, graffiti and designs in them. Clearly, I wasn’t paying attention during those classes. I guess my interest in ‘being a creative’ was always there, and my parents encouraged me to pursue options where I could be creative.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

It’s hard to pick a favourite as I love everything I’ve done, all for varying reasons. Be it the awards it picked up (Twitter) or something we pushed really hard with a tough traditional client (Singtel), the great memories which came from producing it (The Walking Dead) or the privilege of launching an icon (Jewel Changi Airport). Although, with some scrutiny I can always find areas to improve or hate on my old work.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I absolutely love this for what it says and means, and what it represents especially to creatives and people like us. Just truly inspiring.

4. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

When I served in the army, after lights out, a bunch of us decided to strip naked and we ‘swam’ in the camp’s water tub where everybody drew water for their daily shower. It may not sound too crazy, but I don’t even want to think about what would happen if we were caught.

5. What's on your bucket list?

I’m a big fan/nerd of Land Rovers, and something high on my bucket list would be to take a sabbatical and embark on a long overland adventure with my wife and two kids in our Land Rover travelling across continents. To date, my longest overland adventure was 5,000 km when I drove up to Chiang Mai and back with a huge convoy of more than 20 Land Rovers from the club. All in all, I love hitting the road, and enjoy sharing my travel experiences on my Instagram.

6. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

Can’t remember how I stumbled upon this artist on Spotify: Fauxe. His music is really fresh and has a unique sound and texture inspired by the Southeast Asia region. 

7. What's your favourite GIF/meme, and why?

I love the Batman-slapping-Robin meme. Sometimes I feel like a virtual comedic slap is the only suitable response when people make nonsensical remarks.

8. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

The Ping in my name means peace in Chinese and I had a calligrapher write it for me and turn it into a simple tattoo. It was an old idea I had when I was 13, and when I was living in London, I decided to just get it done to kick off my tattoo journey to celebrate my independence. My calf wrap was done to commemorate the end of my university journey and the start of my advertising career. My buddy from university and I took turns getting ours done at the same time for similar reasons. More to come.

9. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

Organisations like MacMillan Cancer Support, these people are such heroes. I could never do their job and cannot imagine the emotional roller coasters they live through. 

10. Analog or digital?

I would like to say analog, nothing beats the feeling of being connected to an analog experience which tends to be more visceral. Live concerts, photography with a camera, driving a manual car, and reading a printed book or magazine.

11. Cat person or dog person?

Dogs. I’ve had the pleasure of owning four different breeds over many years and while growing up, they are just such special creatures. I do believe all dogs go to heaven. They could almost do no wrong. Cats, on the other hand…

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

1 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

2 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

3 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

4 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

6 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

7 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

8 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

10 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Related Articles

Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing the human mind at dinner
Advertising
Jul 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing ...

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk should be normalised in Indonesia
Advertising
Jun 2, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk ...

Creative Minds: Vincent Tay wonders what Michael Jordan's hang time feels like
Advertising
Jun 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Vincent Tay wonders what Michael ...

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs
Advertising
Aug 30, 2022
Shawn Lim

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara ...

Just Published

Budweiser kicks off World Cup campaign with Messi, Neymar and Sterling
Advertising
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Budweiser kicks off World Cup campaign with Messi, ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy.

Netflix and Microsoft: A match made for gaming?
Digital
9 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix and Microsoft: A match made for gaming?

Netflix and Microsoft are believed to be cooking up a cloud gaming empire — an extension of their ad serving partnership. Gaming and advertising experts discuss the motivations and potential opportunities for brands.

Why the talent crisis has been positive for wasteful new business pitches
Advertising
10 hours ago
Sebastian Schichtel

Why the talent crisis has been positive for ...

As talent remains scarce, agencies must consider more carefully than ever which pitches they want to deploy their resources for.

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Previous regional leader Loris Nold has been assigned CEO for EMEA as Publicis continues to reshape its global leadership.