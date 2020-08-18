Women to Watch 2020: Erin Tsuchiya, Google Brand Studio
A multifaceted talent, Tsuchiya has played an integral role in upping Google Brand Studio’s game while also pursuing a very personal drive for equity.
Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".
Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google
Fortnite maker Epic Games turns Apple's 1984 ad against it as it initiates legal action against the "oppressive" power of both Apple and Google.
Actor Morgan Freeman narrates Google-funded film about plastic waste in oceans
The short documentary-style video, funded by Google, supports one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Australia details how it will make tech platforms compensate news publishers
A draft code released by the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) mandates a negotiation period followed by binding final-offer arbitration if negotiations fail.
Australian regulator sues Google over 'misleading' personal data collection
Australia's watchdog alleges that Google did not obtain explicit consent from consumers to begin to combine data sets that plumped its advertising offering—allegations the company "strongly disagrees with".
