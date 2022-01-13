Advertising Marketing News The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Mattress company offers support for bike-nappers

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: For delivery drivers who want to steal some shuteye during their hectic days, mattress seller RU9 and Happiness Saigon came up with a supportive upgrade.

Having seen a mattress company in India make a meaningless gesture of 'support' for a community last year (see "Company claims Pride mattress 'supports' the community (Groan)", Ad Nut was leery about a new effort out of Happiness Saigon and Vietnam's RU9.

But unlike the aforementioned condemnation-worthy campaign, RU9's initiative is legit and commendable.

You see, during pandemic lockdown last year, the companies decided to use RU9's memory-foam expertise to craft customised replacement seats for 50 delivery drivers' motorbikes. Since drivers often use their bikes as makeshift beds for mid-shift naps—in feats of balance that make even a singularly graceful creature like Ad Nut nod with respect—a better seat translates to a major quality-of-nap upgrade. Which of course, the drivers who keep people fed and equipped during the pandemic definitely deserve. Winners are being chosen at random, and the companies are also providing new mattresses (the conventional kind, for real beds) to 50 additional drivers, as well as offering discounts to any hard-working delivery-folk nationwide.  

Needless to say the campaign around the effort works as a great demo/promotion for the brand. But that doesn't take away from the sincere kindness at the core of the idea, in Ad Nut's opinion.

“It was an intuitive leap," said Jazz Tonna, creative partner at Happiness Saigon. "As a disruptive mattress brand, they were perfectly positioned to tap into this local behavior and create something unique and meaningful.”

Now, can someone design a nice memory-foam mattress for a tree branch?

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Dat Bike rides with Happiness Saigon as creative partner
Advertising
May 18, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dat Bike rides with Happiness Saigon as creative ...

Happiness Saigon launches free consultancy for small businesses
Advertising
Mar 29, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Happiness Saigon launches free consultancy for ...

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon
Marketing
Oct 2, 2020
Ad Nut

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?
Analysis
Jan 6, 2022
Adina-Laura Achim

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.