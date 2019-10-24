happiness

Why adland needs to stop pushing the pursuit of happiness
Oct 24, 2019
Grace Francis

Why adland needs to stop pushing the pursuit of happiness

The industry has shifted from attaching emotional benefits to goods to implying the goods are a shortcut to the happiness.

Want a little Pepsi in your CNY space epic? Neither does Ad Nut
Jan 29, 2019
Ad Nut

Want a little Pepsi in your CNY space epic? Neither does Ad Nut

Cinematic extravaganza jarringly brought back to Earth by beverage intervention.

Photos: Happiness Saigon’s ‘creative connectivity’ event
Jun 13, 2016

Photos: Happiness Saigon's 'creative connectivity' event

Happiness Saigon held an event called ‘1-2-3 Creative Connectivity agency’ exclusive to the agency’s clients and partners. Alan Cerutti, CEO, Happiness Saigon; Geoffrey Hantson, CCO, Happiness and Karen Corrigan, CEO, Happiness Group were at the event to announce the agency’s “creative connectivity” positioning.

Panthera’s plan to save tigers by giving them royalties
Oct 28, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Panthera's plan to save tigers by giving them royalties

VIETNAM - The number of wild tigers has dwindled from 100,000 a hundred years ago to an estimated 3,200 today. Panthera, a global conservation group, wants to change that with a 'Tiger royalty'.

Agency invites copywriters to prove skills by 'selling' job hunters
May 6, 2015
Matthew Miller

Agency invites copywriters to prove skills by 'selling' job hunters

VIETNAM - Creative agency Happiness Saigon is running a campaign that aims to help unemployed people and aspiring copywriters simultaneously.

Happiness aims to give new outlet to creativity in Vietnam
Mar 20, 2015
David Blecken

Happiness aims to give new outlet to creativity in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH - Happiness Group, a Brussels-based agency, has opened for business in Vietnam with Nivea as its anchor client.

