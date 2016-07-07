Adrian Peter Tse

Baby steps with programmatic in Hong Kong: Wyeth and Baby Kingdom
Analysis
Jul 7, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

Baby steps with programmatic in Hong Kong: Wyeth ...

Private-marketplace model may help convince Hong Kong brands on advantages of programmatic.

PR360Asia in two minutes
Analysis
Jun 16, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

PR360Asia in two minutes

PR360ASIA: From brand versus agency to marketing versus PR, we talked to senior leaders in the communications industry about the hot topics from PR360Asia.

iProspect makes fourth acquisition this year: Search Factory
Analysis
Jun 14, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

iProspect makes fourth acquisition this year: ...

The Dentsu Aegis Network agency continues its buying spree with Australia's Search Factory

MediaWorks: The journey in two minutes
Analysis
Jun 10, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

MediaWorks: The journey in two minutes

MEDIAWORKS SERIES: More than 100 young media professionals from across Asia took part in this year's MediaWorks, a four day training event that challenged them in ways they never anticipated. Here is a look at what went on.

Nest launches Metta platform for entrepreneurs, startups and brands
Analysis
May 27, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

Nest launches Metta platform for entrepreneurs, ...

HONG KONG - While startup accelerators tend to be more cyclical, Metta aims to provide an ongoing way for entrepreneurs, startups and brands to collaborate.

From chef to digital creative leader: VML Australia's Aden Hepburn
Analysis
May 24, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

From chef to digital creative leader: VML Australia'...

A passion for cooking, computers, design, and self-teaching are some of the things that helped Aden Hepburn rise up as a creative leader within a digital agency.

