Private-marketplace model may help convince Hong Kong brands on advantages of programmatic.
PR360ASIA: From brand versus agency to marketing versus PR, we talked to senior leaders in the communications industry about the hot topics from PR360Asia.
The Dentsu Aegis Network agency continues its buying spree with Australia's Search Factory
MEDIAWORKS SERIES: More than 100 young media professionals from across Asia took part in this year's MediaWorks, a four day training event that challenged them in ways they never anticipated. Here is a look at what went on.
HONG KONG - While startup accelerators tend to be more cyclical, Metta aims to provide an ongoing way for entrepreneurs, startups and brands to collaborate.
A passion for cooking, computers, design, and self-teaching are some of the things that helped Aden Hepburn rise up as a creative leader within a digital agency.
