Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Dat Bike rides with Happiness Saigon as creative partner

The FCB-affiliated agency will consult on Dat Bikes’s creative, campaign strategy and communications.

Dat Bike's Weaver
Dat Bike's Weaver

Dat Bike, Vietnam’s first completely electric vehicle maker, has appointed Happiness Saigon as creative partner for its brand launch after concluding a nationwide pitch conducted in the first quarter of the year.

Happiness Saigon will now be consulting on Dat Bikes’s creative, campaign strategy and communications. The agency won the pitch with the support of its newly appointed creative leadership team, Neena Gatdula and Jazz Tonna.

With its flagship product, The Weaver, the startup just finished raising $2.6 million in pre-series A funding. "We’re very proud to partner up with the brand that will break conventions and revolutionise traffic in Vietnam and beyond," Tonna said. 

The appointment comes at a key point for Vietnam, as the government announces the growing need for the public to shift from traditional gas bikes to a cleaner electric alternative, going so far as discussing tax incentives for electric bikes. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

