Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Nov 28, 2022

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews for premium

Vietnamese Belgian-style brewers Belgo figured out how to get people to take a chance on their more expensive, premium product.

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews for premium

Who likes acorns? This squirrel!  They taste pretty good, are moderately nutritious and filling, but most importantly are cheap, plentiful and can be easily stocked. One could compare Ad Nut's acorn consumption to the way humans stock up on 24 packs of their standard brew and fill up whenever the urge strikes.

But oooh, what Ad Nut wouldn't do to trade in a few of those acorns for some tasty, tasty cashews (of all snacks they're the best). Alas, no one seems willing to make that trade and it's not like some magical machine exists that could provide the upgrade.

So you can image Ad Nut's admiration for a crafty new campaign from Happiness Saigon on behalf of Belgo, a local Vietnamese-based Belgian brewery, that does exactly that. Confident that their premium craft beers are superior to cheaper suds mass-produced by the multinational brewing giants, the campaign has created a buzz by building a vending machine where one can swap a cheap can of beer for a 'premium' bottle of Belgo.

While AdNut has seen campaigns involving cider and beer machines of various kinds (including this award-winner that turns beer bottles into sand), this campaign works because it solves the exact issue that the client here needs solving. Belgo just needs more people to try its beers despite the price difference. So it could either slap a big discount on its beer and cheapen its brand, or pull a stunt like this that shows beer drinkers physically rejecting cheap beer to accept their premium Belgian beer. The visuals work really well here in Belgo's favour. 

“With a product like Belgo accessibility is a challenge. No one wants to take a chance on a beer that’s eight times the price of what they already know they enjoy," said Nick Stillittano, Happiness Saigon's creative and production director behind the campaign. "But, turning the accessibility of those mass market brands to our advantage, we think there’s something fun, provocative, and maybe a little head-turning in there.”

While the number of beers tried from a single vending machine isn't likely to make much difference, the deal is also available at all Belgo pubs in Vietnam, where anyone exchange a can of any beer at the counter for a fresh pulled craft Belgian beer, essentially turning beer into currency. 

Ad Nut is awaiting news of what happens to the cheap cans that Belgo collects as payment. 

In the meantime, it's time for someone to get to work on a machine that turns acorns to cashews to further elevate that premium cold brew experience. 
 
Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Lion’s rebrand for James Squire beer is anything but ordinary
Apr 21, 2022
Shawn Paul Wood

Lion’s rebrand for James Squire beer is anything ...

Dat Bike rides with Happiness Saigon as creative partner
May 18, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dat Bike rides with Happiness Saigon as creative ...

Happiness Saigon launches free consultancy for small businesses
Mar 29, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Happiness Saigon launches free consultancy for ...

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Sep 3, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.