alcohol
The pandemic is no reason for daily drinking
A new campaign by Australia’s Alcohol and Drug Foundation warns that a cheeky glass or two every night could spiral into a post-lockdown habit.
How have alcohol brands adapted to life in lockdown?
In the absence of pubs and festivals, booze brands have had to seek out new ways of reaching consumers.
'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?
Advertising's alcohol dilemma: how not to be merry at Xmas
Havas Media UK CEO Matt Adams got a big response this summer when he wrote about giving up alcohol. Now he returns to the subject as Christmas looms.
Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”
Bacardi searches for new Patron and Grey Goose global CMO
It follows the abrupt exit of Lee Applbaum.
