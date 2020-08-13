alcohol

The pandemic is no reason for daily drinking
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

A new campaign by Australia’s Alcohol and Drug Foundation warns that a cheeky glass or two every night could spiral into a post-lockdown habit.

How have alcohol brands adapted to life in lockdown?
May 21, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

In the absence of pubs and festivals, booze brands have had to seek out new ways of reaching consumers.

'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Feb 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?

Advertising's alcohol dilemma: how not to be merry at Xmas
Dec 8, 2019
Matt Adams

Havas Media UK CEO Matt Adams got a big response this summer when he wrote about giving up alcohol. Now he returns to the subject as Christmas looms.

Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Oct 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”

Bacardi searches for new Patron and Grey Goose global CMO
Jul 31, 2019
Oliver McAteer

It follows the abrupt exit of Lee Applbaum.

