Carlsberg appoints global media agency to $229 million account

The Carlsberg Group has hired iProspect as its global media agency of record following a three-way competitive pitch.

The Dentsu agency saw off Wavemaker Global and Publicis Groupe’s Zenith to win the account, worth $229 million in billings.

IPG’s Initiative was the incumbent but declined to repitch. Initiative was first appointed in 2017 and replaced OMD in 2018 as the brand’s global media agency of record.

From January 2024, iProspect will be responsible for the alcohol brands’ media planning and buying in 22 countries.

Søren Brinck, chief commercial officer at Carlsberg Group, thanked Initiative for its “exceptional partnership throughout the years” and also thanked the participating agencies for their “valuable contributions”.