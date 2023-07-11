News Advertising Media
Shauna Lewis
19 hours ago

Carlsberg appoints global media agency to $229 million account

Shortlist comprised Wavemaker Global, iProspect and Zenith.

The Carlsberg Group has hired iProspect as its global media agency of record following a three-way competitive pitch.

The Dentsu agency saw off Wavemaker Global and Publicis Groupe’s Zenith to win the account, worth $229 million in billings.

IPG’s Initiative was the incumbent but declined to repitch. Initiative was first appointed in 2017 and replaced OMD in 2018 as the brand’s global media agency of record.

From January 2024, iProspect will be responsible for the alcohol brands’ media planning and buying in 22 countries.

Søren Brinck, chief commercial officer at Carlsberg Group, thanked Initiative for its “exceptional partnership throughout the years” and also thanked the participating agencies for their “valuable contributions”.

Brinck added: "iProspect’s comprehensive, creative and innovative approach, combined with their range of cutting-edge tools and strategies, convinced us that they were the ideal choice to drive our marketing and our brands to new heights.”

The media review follows Carlsberg’s creative appointment in 2022. Fold7 took back the account from Grey Europe, having worked as Carlsberg’s global and UK creative agency previously.

Amanda Morrissey, global client and brand president at iProspect, said: “Sometimes things just feel right and ‘click’. For us, this was an immediate reaction from our entire international team, across all markets, when we started this pitch process with Carlsberg and we understood straight away what needed to be done."

She added: “We can’t wait to get started and work together to create some of the best media work in the industry.” 

The Carlsberg Group is home to Carlsberg brands, as well as Tuborg, Somersby and Kronenbourg.

 
Source:
Campaign UK

