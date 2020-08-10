beer
Thailand's top local brands: CP Group, Chang Beer and Singha lead the charge
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: But Thai consumers are still less likely to recognise and support established Thai brands much differently from global competitors.
How have alcohol brands adapted to life in lockdown?
In the absence of pubs and festivals, booze brands have had to seek out new ways of reaching consumers.
'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?
Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?
AB InBev is reported to be running cost-cutting 'auction' for global media review.
AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review
"I would not be surprised if some major media agency groups got together and agreed to reject this brief."
Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'
In her last few months before leaving the group for Beam Suntory, Jessica Spence discusses global drinking trends, the changing role of agencies and Asia's still-unrecognised role in global business.
