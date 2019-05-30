happiness saigon
'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon
A mask with your smile printed on it? We’re not so sure.
To vote ‘yes’, place your trash here
Campaign by Happiness Saigon encourages young people in Vietnam to raise their voice with their trash.
Bosch appoints Happiness Saigon to raise profile in Southeast Asia
HO CHI MINH - Hardware giant Bosch has appointed Happiness Saigon as its agency-of-record for Southeast Asia following a six-way pitch.
Coca-Cola releases “Emotican” in Vietnam
VIETNAM – In an effort to get Vietnamese to express their true emotions, Coca Cola went on an undercover mission.
A creative's survival guide to Vietnam
VIETNAM - In Vietnam, being creative isn’t enough. To survive and thrive, you need to be multi-disciplined, resourceful, patient, cultured, fearless and generous.
Setting up a creative agency: #CreativeVietnam video
VIETNAM - Campaign Asia-Pacific kicks off its four-part video documentary, #CreativeVietnam, with a day in the life of a young agency.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins