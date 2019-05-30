happiness saigon

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon
1 day ago
Ad Nut

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon

A mask with your smile printed on it? We’re not so sure.

To vote ‘yes’, place your trash here
May 30, 2019
Jingjing Ma

To vote ‘yes’, place your trash here

Campaign by Happiness Saigon encourages young people in Vietnam to raise their voice with their trash.

Bosch appoints Happiness Saigon to raise profile in Southeast Asia
Sep 25, 2015
David Blecken

Bosch appoints Happiness Saigon to raise profile in Southeast Asia

HO CHI MINH - Hardware giant Bosch has appointed Happiness Saigon as its agency-of-record for Southeast Asia following a six-way pitch.

Coca-Cola releases “Emotican” in Vietnam
Aug 18, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Coca-Cola releases “Emotican” in Vietnam

VIETNAM – In an effort to get Vietnamese to express their true emotions, Coca Cola went on an undercover mission.

A creative's survival guide to Vietnam
Jul 31, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

A creative's survival guide to Vietnam

VIETNAM - In Vietnam, being creative isn’t enough. To survive and thrive, you need to be multi-disciplined, resourceful, patient, cultured, fearless and generous.

Setting up a creative agency: #CreativeVietnam video
Jul 21, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Setting up a creative agency: #CreativeVietnam video

VIETNAM - Campaign Asia-Pacific kicks off its four-part video documentary, #CreativeVietnam, with a day in the life of a young agency.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

3 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

6 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

8 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

9 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

10 New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands