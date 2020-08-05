vietnam
Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign
New work by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore envisions a world where everything 'flows' as Gojek's unified brand is introduced in Vietnam and Thailand.
Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam
The beverage brand seemingly takes a page from Nike in a campaign from Ogilvy Vietnam and Sweetshop director Noah Conopask.
Omnicom merges TBWA Group Vietnam and F\adigital
Tan Nguyen promoted to CEO of TBWA Group Vietnam.
How a local male-grooming brand is shifting its Vietnam F1 dreams to another gear
X-Men shampoo took prime positioning as an early local F1 partner ahead of the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix. Then came COVID-19.
Watch: Vietnam government releases catchy coronavirus PSA
This jingle featuring dancing viruses is making Ad Nut shake its tailfeathers.
Nimble marketers can benefit from changes in Vietnamese consumer purchases: Nielsen
Personal care, frozen foods, online grocery could benefit from enforced COVID-19 consumption changes
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins