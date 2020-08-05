vietnam

Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign
Aug 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

New work by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore envisions a world where everything 'flows' as Gojek's unified brand is introduced in Vietnam and Thailand.

Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam
Jul 10, 2020
Ad Nut

The beverage brand seemingly takes a page from Nike in a campaign from Ogilvy Vietnam and Sweetshop director Noah Conopask.

Omnicom merges TBWA Group Vietnam and F\adigital
Jun 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Tan Nguyen promoted to CEO of TBWA Group Vietnam.

How a local male-grooming brand is shifting its Vietnam F1 dreams to another gear
May 26, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

X-Men shampoo took prime positioning as an early local F1 partner ahead of the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix. Then came COVID-19.

Watch: Vietnam government releases catchy coronavirus PSA
Mar 5, 2020
Ad Nut

This jingle featuring dancing viruses is making Ad Nut shake its tailfeathers.

Nimble marketers can benefit from changes in Vietnamese consumer purchases: Nielsen
Mar 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Personal care, frozen foods, online grocery could benefit from enforced COVID-19 consumption changes

