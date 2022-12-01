Advertising PR The Work
Ad Nut
Dec 1, 2022

Touching Pepsi film aims to bring Vietnamese overseas workers home for Tet holiday

A heart-wrenching film by Ki Saigon reflects the reality faced by Vietnam's migrant and blue-collar workers abroad, soliciting donations to bring them home.

In Vietnam, this year's Tet (Lunar New Year) festivities hold the promise of reuniting families and friends after three years of lockdown and separation caused by the pandemic.

But many families with migrant and blue-collared workers working abroad will still be unable to reunite with loved ones given the unaffordability of soaring travel ticket costs, overseas restrictions and the need to earn enough so families can have their celebrations. 

Pepsi has been championing the cause of reuniting all families for Tet, working with the Youth Union to bring many overseas workers home. Last year Pepsi united 5,000 families, but Ad Nut understands their ambition is to at least double or triple those numbers this year. So to expand the programme this year, Pepsi has partnered with Vietnam Airlines to charter flights back and its opened a donation drive to extend the programme to thousands of workers overseas. 

“Our goal is to be absolutely authentic and not run this as an conventional campaign, but a real, grassroots level program because our main mission is to reunite as many migrant blue collared workers to their families as possible," said Pepsico marketing manager Nguyen Thuc Trinh. 

To help promote this year's programme, Pepsi enlisted Ki Saigon which produced two heartwarming short films about the stories of two families from the north and central parts of Vietnam who have loved ones working abroad in Tokyo, where many Vietnamese overseas workers are based and where Ki Saigon shot stories for these films. 

“When we heard the brief from the client and their mission, we were moved," says Ki Saigon co-founcer Indraneel Guha. "They meant every word of their mission and our goal became to be fully authentic in the creative work too”

Ad Nut has seen many heartwarming films of family reunion during Lunar New Year and feels this one is not only beautifully shot and produced, but has the added potential to make a difference. Since this is launched early enough in advance of the holiday, anyone interested in contributing can get more information and do so through the QR code below. 

Chúc mừng năm mới!

CREDITS 

Client: Pepsico & Youth Union
Agency: Ki Saigon
Production: May Production
Director: Bram FJ Van Alpen

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific
Jan 31, 2022
Staff Reporters

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific

Lunar new year tests China's luxury market
The Information
Feb 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Lunar new year tests China's luxury market

2021 gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Jan 25, 2021
Staff Reporters

2021 gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews for premium
Nov 28, 2022
Ad Nut

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
5 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.