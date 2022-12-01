Touching Pepsi film aims to bring Vietnamese overseas workers home for Tet holiday

In Vietnam, this year's Tet (Lunar New Year) festivities hold the promise of reuniting families and friends after three years of lockdown and separation caused by the pandemic.

But many families with migrant and blue-collared workers working abroad will still be unable to reunite with loved ones given the unaffordability of soaring travel ticket costs, overseas restrictions and the need to earn enough so families can have their celebrations.

Pepsi has been championing the cause of reuniting all families for Tet, working with the Youth Union to bring many overseas workers home. Last year Pepsi united 5,000 families, but Ad Nut understands their ambition is to at least double or triple those numbers this year. So to expand the programme this year, Pepsi has partnered with Vietnam Airlines to charter flights back and its opened a donation drive to extend the programme to thousands of workers overseas.

“Our goal is to be absolutely authentic and not run this as an conventional campaign, but a real, grassroots level program because our main mission is to reunite as many migrant blue collared workers to their families as possible," said Pepsico marketing manager Nguyen Thuc Trinh.

To help promote this year's programme, Pepsi enlisted Ki Saigon which produced two heartwarming short films about the stories of two families from the north and central parts of Vietnam who have loved ones working abroad in Tokyo, where many Vietnamese overseas workers are based and where Ki Saigon shot stories for these films.

“When we heard the brief from the client and their mission, we were moved," says Ki Saigon co-founcer Indraneel Guha. "They meant every word of their mission and our goal became to be fully authentic in the creative work too”

Ad Nut has seen many heartwarming films of family reunion during Lunar New Year and feels this one is not only beautifully shot and produced, but has the added potential to make a difference. Since this is launched early enough in advance of the holiday, anyone interested in contributing can get more information and do so through the QR code below.

Chúc mừng năm mới!

CREDITS

Client: Pepsico & Youth Union

Agency: Ki Saigon

Production: May Production

Director: Bram FJ Van Alpen