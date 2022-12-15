Vietnamese shoe brand Biti’s teams up with young local artists

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, retailer Biti’s teamed up with 40 up-and-coming local artists to create art that reflects the many sectors of progress in Vietnam such as export, tourism, tech, local pride, music, sustainability, self-expression, beauty standards, and urbanisation. The artists were plucked from various sectors and include animators, tattoo artists, mixologists, chefs, and graphic designers—all who shared their perspectives on topics including LGBT rights, creative, tech, esports, F&B, and more.

Additionally, a 40-frame 1.6-second video content titled ‘A Step Forward” was produced to depict these 40 stories of the country’s progress. The campaign was conceptualised by Dentsu Redder. To view more images, visit tiepbuoctien.vn.



CREDITS

Dentsu Redder

Advisors: Hùng Võ, Uyên Phạm

Executive Creative Director: Edmund Choe

Group Creative Director: Livio Grossi

Copywriters: Lâm Trần, Vy Bùi, Tuấn Cao

Art Director: Dung Cao

Design team: Quỳnh Dương, Trân Đỗ, Trang Ngô, Louis Codron, Trân Đỗ, Minh Trung, Phước Thịnh, Hà Ny, Hoàng Anh, Thư Lê, Thành Đàm, Trung Đông, Dương Dương, Quỳnh Dương

Production team: Sang Ngô, Bình Nguyễn, Hưng Nguyễn, Thố Phan

Social team: Chi Lê, My Trần, Vân Lê

Traffic team: Khánh Lý, Anh Phan

Account team: Hiếu Bùi, Tiên Lê, Ngân Dương, Lộc Hoàng, Gia Bảo

Strategy team: Vân Kiều, Phát Đỗ