1 day ago

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon

A mask with your smile printed on it? We’re not so sure.

Happy World Smile Day, folks! To commemorate the occasion, creative agency Happiness Saigon launched a website where people can snap a photo of their smiles, have it printed on a mask, and delivered to their doorsteps. All proceeds will go to UNICEF.

The agency said that with people around the world donning masks at the moment, an “unfortunate side effect" of this is that it "hides our facial expressions”.

The one time Ad Nut saw a human person on the street don a mask with a printed smile of his face, Ad Nut leapt in fright. As you probably already know, Ad Nut has a luminous set of chompers but the idea of having it printed on a mask is not exactly enticing. But perhaps it might scare away those darn murderous beasts...

