Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 7, 2020

A rebranding of… the dental clinic

New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.

If you’ve ever been terrified of trips to the dentist as a kid, a new dental ‘concept store’ in Sydney wants you to know that having sharp, whirring instruments enter your mouth is not all bad. This month, a dental hygiene ‘studio’ called Mint*d was launched, veering from the “starched and stuffy” look of dental clinics.

VMLY&R was roped in to handle everything from strategy to execution including positioning, name, brand platform and store design. The launch of the first Mint*d studio is supported by OOH and social activity—executed by Hardhat—utilising the new brand platform and identity developed by VMLY&R.  The branding will also be utilised across a range of other platforms including website, uniforms and in-store products.

Ali Tilling, chief strategy officer at VMLY&R, said the agency team worked with the client to arrive at an agreed strategy and then developed around 100 possible names. Paul Nagy, CCO at VMLY&R AUNZ said that the creative direction for the space needed to be “bright and inviting”. He added: “From the colour scheme through to in-store experience, this is an entirely new concept in dental.  It’s a new way to think about looking after one of your most precious assets—your smile.”

An interesting concept, certainly. But Ad Nut personally can’t speak to the idea of trips to the dentist, as it has always sported a perfectly aligned and luminous set of chompers.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Weber Shandwick & Jack Morton Australia appoint joint MD
News
Jul 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Weber Shandwick & Jack Morton Australia appoint ...

Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington

McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand as CEO
Advertising
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand ...

VMLY&R China wins pitches for Adidas and Calvin Klein
Advertising
May 8, 2020
Carol Huang

VMLY&R China wins pitches for Adidas and Calvin Klein

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
53 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.