A rebranding of… the dental clinic

If you’ve ever been terrified of trips to the dentist as a kid, a new dental ‘concept store’ in Sydney wants you to know that having sharp, whirring instruments enter your mouth is not all bad. This month, a dental hygiene ‘studio’ called Mint*d was launched, veering from the “starched and stuffy” look of dental clinics.

VMLY&R was roped in to handle everything from strategy to execution including positioning, name, brand platform and store design. The launch of the first Mint*d studio is supported by OOH and social activity—executed by Hardhat—utilising the new brand platform and identity developed by VMLY&R. The branding will also be utilised across a range of other platforms including website, uniforms and in-store products.

Ali Tilling, chief strategy officer at VMLY&R, said the agency team worked with the client to arrive at an agreed strategy and then developed around 100 possible names. Paul Nagy, CCO at VMLY&R AUNZ said that the creative direction for the space needed to be “bright and inviting”. He added: “From the colour scheme through to in-store experience, this is an entirely new concept in dental. It’s a new way to think about looking after one of your most precious assets—your smile.”

An interesting concept, certainly. But Ad Nut personally can’t speak to the idea of trips to the dentist, as it has always sported a perfectly aligned and luminous set of chompers.