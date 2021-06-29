Company claims Pride mattress 'supports' the community (Groan)

Sheela Foam, an Indian company that makes the Sleepwell and SleepX mattress brands, has introduced "India’s first LGBTQ+ mattress to support the community".

Cool, Ad Nut thought. That's a nice-looking mattress, adorned with a little bit of rainbow fabric. And the play on words using the word "support" suggests that for sure the company is also making some kind of contribution to organisations that truly "support the community"—or at least announcing its intention to do so. Obviously, no company would be crass and/or clueless enough to make such a claim while doing nothing more than trying to sell a rainbow-festooned product.

But upon scouring the company's press release (reproduced below), website and social media, Ad Nut realised with dawning horror that Sheela Foam apparently is exactly that crass and/or clueless. In fact, Ad Nut realised that this was a situation calling for this Star Wars meme that has been popular of late:



Either the company simply forgot to mention the actual support it provides (or plans to provide), or it really thought it was a good idea to offer the community nothing more than a buying opportunity, a bit of lip service and a lousy play on words. The release was pretty darn thorough in detailing the many life-changing features of the mattress though, so Ad Nut found the former conclusion hard to believe, and was therefore left—depressingly—with the latter.

Just in case, Ad Nut dispatched a minion to ask the company whether it simply neglected to mention its longstanding and meaningful support of the community. A PR agency spokesperson for the company replied, saying, "we are amidst finalising NGOs for the donation leg of this campaign".

Ad Nut is skeptical, to be honest. Why not mention this "donation leg" from the start? Better yet, why not wait until the support angle was finalised before widely trumpeting the product? At the very least that seems like a foolish PR approach—one likely to lead to accusations of empty opportunism. Sorry, Ad Nut finds it more likely that the company, good as its intentions may have been, needed some education about how to make successful Pride campaigns, and specifically about the difference between empty gestures and tangible support. Which it will now receive, Ad Nut hopes.

Here's the release text, verbatim:

SleepX launches India’s first LGBTQ+ mattress to support the community



National, June 28th, 2021: SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (Makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell), has launched India’s first ever LGBTQ+ mattress called ‘SleepX Pride Mattress’. This initiative marks the celebration of the pride month to support the community through a brand-new collection of SleepX Cool Gel Memory Foam mattress whose sidewalls are painted in the rainbow colours of pride. Moreover, this mattress is one of the most innovative mattresses by the brand that are designed to bring you the most calming sleeping experience.



SleepX Pride Mattress’ cool gel foam are made of gel beads that give your body a cooling-feel. These cool gel particles in the top layer disperse body heat faster and create a cooler sleeping surface while retaining the pressure-relieving properties of memory foam. Be it the winter or the summer, the memory foam mattress gives your body the desired comfort it needs during the night.



Most importantly, after a tiring day, uneasiness while sleeping can lead to distressed and interrupted sleep. Therefore, SleepX Pride Mattress comes as a rescue to your backpain woes with Orthopaedic Technology that adjusts according to the shape of your back and spine to give you the optimum relief required to sleep comfortably. It also comes with a one of its kind Neem Fresche Technology that allows it to fight against dust mites, allergens, and microbial ingrowths. So, as you go about celebrating the pride month a home, this technology will keep all your hygiene related stress at bay.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “To mark the celebration of the Pride Day, we are happy to launch India’s first ever LGBTQ+ mattress in the colors of Pride. Our vision behind this new launch is to support the LGBTQ+ community and spread positivity that represents a happier & equal future for all. Our campaign – Pride & No Prejudice supports this thought”



For the perfect product experience, visit the website: SleepX.com. Price range - INR 11,499 onwards