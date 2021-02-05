Advertising Digital Marketing Media Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during Chinese New Year

As Chinese New Year celebrations are shifted online, brands have to figure out new ways to stand out in one of the biggest marketing events of the year. This lesson will highlight the components of an effective strategy by analysing successful campaigns of years past.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 18th lesson in the Crash Course series will uncover some of the components of a successful Chinese New Year campaign and how marketers can stand out during the biggest festival of the year. With celebrations mostly limited to virtual interactions as China faces another year of Covid-19 restrictions, it is becoming ever more critical for brands to find innovative ways to cut-through online and in social media. 

There isn't a fixed framework to guarantee success during the spring festival, but this lesson will analyse some of the most effective campaigns of years past and provide tips on how marketers can replicate their success.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How to gather audience insights to inform your marketing strategy.
  • The role of long-term investment.
  • How to use interactive technology.
  • Leveraging online to offline.
  • Strategy for international brands.
  • The role of storytelling.

Your teacher

Wong Kian Fong is the head of UM Studios at UM China. He has more than 17 years’ experience in advertising, digital marketing and business management, and has worked on the digital marketing and content strategy for major brands including Johnson & Johnson, Amex, New Balance, Tourism Australia, Taobao, Huawei and Apple.

Wong only joined UM in December, from his previous role leading the Greater China region at media and social intelligence software company Isentia. He also led R/GA's entry into China and was the international managing director of marketing firm Deep Focus. Wong has appeared in Campaign China's Digital A-list twice, in 2014 and 2015.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of ad verification with this quiz:

 

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
Jan 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Marketing
Dec 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
Jan 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Just Published

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
Media
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.