cny
Happy new year!
Sincere wishes for a happy and prosperous Year of the Rat. (See you in a few days.)
Shifting CNY norms open up new opportunities for marketers
UM China-Ocean Engine report shows opportunity to build nuanced and targeted campaigns for a country in transition.
The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.
Have luxury brands learned their lessons about CNY campaigns?
International luxury brands have a history of offending Chinese consumers with their campaigns during this holiday.
How Baidu went all out for its Spring Gala red-packet sponsorship
Baidu's daily active user (DAU) count grew 87% over eight days.
Malaysia Airlines extends hospitality off the clock in CNY film
It's typically warm and fuzzy, but Reprise Malaysia's short film weaves airline service well with holiday values.
