cny

Happy new year!
Jan 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

Happy new year!

Sincere wishes for a happy and prosperous Year of the Rat. (See you in a few days.)

Shifting CNY norms open up new opportunities for marketers
Jan 23, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Shifting CNY norms open up new opportunities for marketers

UM China-Ocean Engine report shows opportunity to build nuanced and targeted campaigns for a country in transition.

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Jan 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase

Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.

Have luxury brands learned their lessons about CNY campaigns?
Jan 20, 2020
Yaling Jiang

Have luxury brands learned their lessons about CNY campaigns?

International luxury brands have a history of offending Chinese consumers with their campaigns during this holiday.

How Baidu went all out for its Spring Gala red-packet sponsorship
Feb 11, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

How Baidu went all out for its Spring Gala red-packet sponsorship

Baidu's daily active user (DAU) count grew 87% over eight days.

Malaysia Airlines extends hospitality off the clock in CNY film
Feb 4, 2019
Ad Nut

Malaysia Airlines extends hospitality off the clock in CNY film

It's typically warm and fuzzy, but Reprise Malaysia's short film weaves airline service well with holiday values.

