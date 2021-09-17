Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference between CDPs and DMPs?

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 36th lesson in the Crash Course series will delve in data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs). These technologies enable brands to develop a more holistic customer view so they can derive more actionable insights and deliver relevant messaging across paid and owned marketing channels. But there is much confusion in the industry regarding the similarities and differences between the two platform types.

This Crash Course aims to demystify the subject by providing a high-level review of each platform type, the current state of play for each, and how to evaluate them in a world where legacy anonymous identifiers, such as third-party cookies and mobile device IDs, will be rendered largely inert.

In this lesson you will learn:

What is a CDP and a DMP.

How both platforms are evolving.

What the future of CDPs and DMPs may look like.

How buyers and agencies can prepare for the future.

Your teacher

Vincent Niou is VP of data strategy APAC at Essence. Based out of Singapore, he heads the agency’s data strategy team across the region. Niou first joined the GroupM agency in 2011 and has risen through the ranks, holding positions in disciplines including media planning, media investment and programmatic, out of the agency’s New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Singapore offices.

Previously, he worked at DAE and Starcom in digital media planning and buying roles. In 2019, he was selected to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 40 under 40 list and named Ad Tech Rising Star, APAC at ExchangeWire’s The Wires APAC awards. Outside of work, he is an avid fitness buff, an American sports fan and a mixed martial arts enthusiast. In addition, he can often be found with his nose buried in comic books.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of data management with this quiz: