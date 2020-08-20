essence

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: While South Koreans continue to highly value convenience, the pandemic has brought focus to deeper concerns, and consumers want brands to be partners in improving things.

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
May 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?

In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.

AI, biometrics and purpose: how advertising will change over next decade
Apr 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

AI, biometrics and purpose: how advertising will change over next decade

Top industry experts predict a future in which AI will make crucial purchasing decisions, biometric data will become a common currency, and purpose will become an essential part of a brand's identity.

As Essence's APAC CEO steps up, how is the region faring?
Apr 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

As Essence's APAC CEO steps up, how is the region faring?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Essence's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

