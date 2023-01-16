T Gangadhar moves to Quotient Ventures

Quotient Ventures has appointed T Gangadhar (Gangs) as group CEO. Gangadhar will join the group which houses StudioQ, Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions on February 1st.



Gangadhar moves from GroupM, where he was most recently CEO across Asia Pacific for Essence. He had been at WPP for the past 14 years before stepping down in May.



Joseph George, founder and group chairperson and CEO, said, “I have always admired leaders in companies getting in talent better than oneself; I think I have done so too with the appointment of Gangs. His experiences and competencies across organisational leadership in India and APAC, P&L management, advertising - strategic planning and account management, marketing, media, content, digital and data are just what the group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”



He added, “In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we have had a terrific run these past 4.5 years. And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead.”



Gangadhar said, “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the full-brained-thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners."



In a career spanning 25 years, he has also worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.