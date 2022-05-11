T Gangadhar ends 14-year stint with WPP

T Gangadhar, APAC CEO for Essence, has exited the agency. Gangadhar joined GroupM in 2008 from Sony Pictures Networks.

After the Maxus-MEC merger, he transitioned to lead Essence, first as chairperson for the Indian offering, and then on an APAC level as president, growth and strategy. He was appointed APAC CEO in September 2020.

In a LinkedIn post, Gangadhar said:

Last month, I ended an incredibly-enriching, four-year-long innings at Essence during which I had the privilege of leading this fantastic agency in APAC. I am deeply grateful to Kyoko Matsushita (She/Her), Ashutosh Srivastava, to the lovely people at Essence, and to our terrific clients, for their partnership and support - without which my job would have been infinitely harder. Working with some of the brightest and most compassionate people in the business has helped me become a better version of myself - both, professionally and personally.

This also marks the end of a fourteen-year journey at GroupM. I would be remiss if I missed thanking the wonderful folks at my previous agency MEC (now Wavemaker), and at GroupM - many of whom have gone on to become good friends.

Before I embark on my next gig, I will be taking time off for some much-needed R&R. Over the last two years, I have come to realise the importance of being kind to yourself, and I urge you to find your own ways to do that.



Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO of GroupM APAC, said in a statement: “After four years with Essence, including serving as CEO for APAC since 2020, Gangs disclosed his intention to pursue new endeavours to us late last year. He has played a critical and important role for us in the region during truly unprecedented times. We’re grateful to him for his leadership and wish him the best. New leadership for the region will be announced in due course.”