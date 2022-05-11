Digital Marketing News
Campaign India Team
3 days ago

T Gangadhar ends 14-year stint with WPP

The APAC CEO for Essence first joined the group as MEC's managing director for South Asia.

T Gangadhar
T Gangadhar
T Gangadhar, APAC CEO for Essence, has exited the agency. Gangadhar joined GroupM in 2008 from Sony Pictures Networks.
 
After the Maxus-MEC merger, he transitioned to lead Essence, first as chairperson for the Indian offering, and then on an APAC level as president, growth and strategy. He was appointed APAC CEO in September 2020. 
 
In a LinkedIn post, Gangadhar said:
 
Last month, I ended an incredibly-enriching, four-year-long innings at Essence during which I had the privilege of leading this fantastic agency in APAC. I am deeply grateful to Kyoko Matsushita (She/Her), Ashutosh Srivastava, to the lovely people at Essence, and to our terrific clients, for their partnership and support - without which my job would have been infinitely harder. Working with some of the brightest and most compassionate people in the business has helped me become a better version of myself - both, professionally and personally.
 
This also marks the end of a fourteen-year journey at GroupM. I would be remiss if I missed thanking the wonderful folks at my previous agency MEC (now Wavemaker), and at GroupM - many of whom have gone on to become good friends.
 
Before I embark on my next gig, I will be taking time off for some much-needed R&R. Over the last two years, I have come to realise the importance of being kind to yourself, and I urge you to find your own ways to do that.

Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO of GroupM APAC, said in a statement: “After four years with Essence, including serving as CEO for APAC since 2020, Gangs disclosed his intention to pursue new endeavours to us late last year. He has played a critical and important role for us in the region during truly unprecedented times. We’re grateful to him for his leadership and wish him the best. New leadership for the region will be announced in due course.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

4 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

6 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

7 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

8 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

10 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

Related Articles

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure
Marketing
Apr 26, 2022
Arvind Hickman

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM ...

EssenceMediacom CEO Nick Lawson unveils new global leadership team
Media
3 days ago
Arvind Hickman

EssenceMediacom CEO Nick Lawson unveils new global ...

Christian Juhl on EssenceMediacom: ‘Clients want a single agency to handle brand and performance’
Analysis
Apr 27, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Christian Juhl on EssenceMediacom: ‘Clients want a ...

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline and halving Cannes attendance
Advertising
May 5, 2022
Gideon Spanier

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline ...

Just Published

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Following WPP’s ‘unprecedented’ US$4 billion deal with Coca-Cola, Sprite launches a monumental global campaign. Brand and agency teams discuss this tireless months-long process.

Let’s give it a name: micro depression
Advertising
1 day ago
Melissa Robertson

Let’s give it a name: micro depression

This Mental Health Awareness Week, here's how you can tackle micro depression head-on before it takes a stranglehold.

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in one's skin
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in ...

The co-branded work by McCann Shanghai for lipstick and lingerie came from the insight that traditional beauty norms still weigh on many Chinese women.

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative officer
Advertising
2 days ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative ...

DeCourcy left Wieden+Kennedy in December, announcing that she would retire from the advertising industry.