Passionate about DEI? Have a say in the topics we cover for the year!

Campaign Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Essence, is honoured to have launched the new Women to Watch list for 2022. It is an important initiative that spotlights the many works of women who drive positive impact onto the wider community. With their inspirational stories, our Women to Watch programme aims to highlight topics that strongly resonate with diversity, equality, and inclusion within the workforce. So, what's next?

That is what Campaign Asia-Pacific and Essence would like to hear from you! As we develop our ongoing content partnership, we wanted to give you an opportunity to have your say in some of the content that we develop for Campaign over the coming months.