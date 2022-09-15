Partner Content
Staff Writer
22 hours ago

Passionate about DEI? Have a say in the topics we cover for the year!

What could we be doing better in our DEI content? Help us give a platform to unsung causes, tell us what topics you've had enough of, and voice your thoughts on what we should cover for Women to Watch 2022 and 2023.

Passionate about DEI? Have a say in the topics we cover for the year!
PARTNER CONTENT
Campaign Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Essence, is honoured to have launched the new Women to Watch list for 2022. It is an important initiative that spotlights the many works of women who drive positive impact onto the wider community. With their inspirational stories, our Women to Watch programme aims to highlight topics that strongly resonate with diversity, equality, and inclusion within the workforce. So, what's next?
 
That is what Campaign Asia-Pacific and Essence would like to hear from you! As we develop our ongoing content partnership, we wanted to give you an opportunity to have your say in some of the content that we develop for Campaign over the coming months.
 
We welcome everyone, not just women, to share their thoughts with us in this 2-minute survey. All angles of diversity, equality, and inclusion topics will be taken into consideration.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

1 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

2 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

3 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

4 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

6 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

7 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

8 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

10 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Mali Wuestenhagen, Essence
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Mali Wuestenhagen, Essence

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Just Published

Budweiser kicks off World Cup campaign with Messi, Neymar and Sterling
Advertising
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Budweiser kicks off World Cup campaign with Messi, ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy.

Netflix and Microsoft: A match made for gaming?
Digital
9 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix and Microsoft: A match made for gaming?

Netflix and Microsoft are believed to be cooking up a cloud gaming empire — an extension of their ad serving partnership. Gaming and advertising experts discuss the motivations and potential opportunities for brands.

Why the talent crisis has been positive for wasteful new business pitches
Advertising
10 hours ago
Sebastian Schichtel

Why the talent crisis has been positive for ...

As talent remains scarce, agencies must consider more carefully than ever which pitches they want to deploy their resources for.

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Previous regional leader Loris Nold has been assigned CEO for EMEA as Publicis continues to reshape its global leadership.