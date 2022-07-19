Diversity Talks 2022: Progress over perfection

Nevertheless, one thing that most companies can agree on is that thoughtful DEI policies benefit businesses and enrichen work culture, cultivate a supportive environment to attract and retain workers, and promote inclusive brand messaging to audiences.

Diving headfirst into how far DEI has come and what lies on the road ahead, Campaign Asia-Pacific partnered with Essence for Diversity Talks 2022 to explore how companies around Asia-Pacific are paving the way to change workplace culture for the better, how to navigate DEI policies in conservative markets, and how to inch the needle forward on supporting women in the workplace. Here are some of the highlights from the event.

Aligning DEI and social issues with more conservative Asian markets

In this panel, speakers discuss the concept of DEI as a service strategy and how companies can navigate conservative markets in Asia as they begin to embrace these concepts.

Edward Bell (Cathay Pacific) stresses the importance of “communicating externally what we were saying and believing internally” with the example of Cathay, using inclusive campaigns like “ Fly with Pride ” and “ Move Beyond ” to “reflect the diversity of the world around us.”

Yoly Crisanto (Globe Telecom) prioritises creating an inclusive economy to solve problems that cater to a diverse market — in the case of Globe in the Philippines, boosting digital technologies so children can access the Internet and attend online learning during the pandemic, and democratising financial services for those traditionally without access.

DEI is a must for companies to include in their objectives and key results (OKRs), Ben Wong (Google) emphasises, as teams need to visibly see leadership promoting DEI to believe in its tenets. In the case of Google, fostering opportunities in Greater China for a diverse community — including female engineers — to find success in the tech industry, supporting the improvement of accessibility for differently-abled groups, and providing education to underprivileged students for future careers in tech are things that the company champions.

Mali Wuestenhagen (Essence) praises a people-first approach to nurturing a culture of belonging in the workplace, as DEI efforts internally have helped drive the success of the business. Having people of different backgrounds and multicultural employees, she argues, also demonstrates a “practice what you preach” approach when it comes to creating impactful DEI campaigns for clients in the future.

As the conversation moved towards how to avoid controversy in a conservative market, Bell admits that it is unavoidable when doing something unconventional and unordinary, but companies have a responsibility to “challenge the status quo.” Wong thinks the key is to ensure that DEI is first taken seriously internally. Companies must have the right compliance policies in place so teams can hold each other accountable, and DEI training opportunities to educate internal and external partners are essential.

Avoiding controversy starts long before that, Wuestenhagen believes. She advocates for putting in “guardrails to ensure betterness in the DEI campaign space” and that companies need to ask themselves two all-important questions: Does this brand have authenticity? And does it have a right to be part of the conversation? “When brands want to integrate DEI elements into their communication, it is important that it is a topic that the brand is known for representing and the brand has done so consistently,” she explains.

After avoiding the pitfalls of woke-washing and controversy, how can brands find success in these markets? Crisanto asserts that connection is at the heart of every movement. Brands must examine the spectrum of customers they serve and stay true to them, focusing on key topics affecting their audiences to create DEI campaigns that address them — even if they are controversial topics, as these are real issues customers face every day.

Wuestenhagen concurred, adding that the vast majority of consumers — 90% of those in Asia, according to a Kantar report — expect brands to take a stand on social issues. However, acknowledging failure is just as important as finding success. If things go sideways, brands should “highlight what the positive intent was [...] but also admit to mistakes when there was a lack of consideration. Evaluate whether complaints [...] have substance and whether it leads [...] to a removal or change in communication.” Reflecting upon what went wrong provides brands with a learning opportunity to do better.