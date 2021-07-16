Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu claims significant progress on DEI, sustainability

While the network's operations now use 100% renewable energy, it is also pushing to have half its leadership comprised of women within five years, from 35% currently.

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

Dentsu International claims it has made strong progress on its DEI and sustainability goals in the past year. According to its 2020 Social Impact Highlights Report, the business has become the first to achieve both RE100 accreditation for its sourcing of 100% renewable electricity, and external validation of its 2030 Net Zero target by the Science Based Target Initiative, a climate-change consultancy.

In 2020 Dentsu international achieved an A- for the second straight year from the Carbon Disclosure Project, a not-for-profit charity that helps companies disclose their environmental impact. Dentsu reported that this represents the highest rating in its sector. Elsewhere, Dentsu has also made a commitment to increase the number of women at leadership level to 35%, with a new commitment for women to hold half of all senior executive positions by 2025.


Wendy Clark, Global CEO of Dentsu International, said: “Our social impact strategy has a powerful role to play not only in creating meaningful change, but also in being a distinctive factor in the insights and services we provide to clients, and our ability to attract and develop the best people in our industry.”

To this end, the network says it is supporting young people and women disproportionately affected by Covid by moving the company’s flagship global diversity and digital social impact programmes online, reaching almost 30,000 young people and 105 entrepreneurs since launch. In addition, Dentsu is embedding sustainability into its business model, including ESG KPIs in the executive balanced scorecard and sustainability into leadership behaviours.

Anna Lungley, chief sustainability officer, Dentsu International, said: “What’s clear now is that action on climate change and protecting nature are inseparable from progress on equality and global health and we must accelerate action."


As it seeks to build on its DEI progress, Dentsu has laid down some ambitious goals for the next decade. The network recently announced a target to reduce flight emissions by 65% by 2030 as part of its ambitious Net Zero strategy. In addition, Dentsu is committed to quantifying the greenhouse gas emissions of all media placed for clients and helping to reduce these emissions in line with its own science-based reduction target. By 2030, Dentsu targets emissions reduction associated with media by 46%.

In terms of driving diversity and creating opportunity for its people, the report points out that Dentsu In Q1 2021, it rolled out a bespoke global training programme on inclusive behaviours, valuing difference and realising the power of inclusion. Over 40,000 employees took part in 17 languages. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

5 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

7 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

10 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Related Articles

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO
Media
Jul 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO

Dentsu names APAC chief equity officer
Advertising
Jun 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu names APAC chief equity officer

PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global chief product officer, Media
Media
Jul 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global ...

Just Published

Barbies don garb from Love, Bonito in brand collaboration
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Barbies don garb from Love, Bonito in brand ...

The Southeast Asia fashion brand partnered with Mattel to create a limited-edition collection of dolls representing four different body types, while also introducing a social-impact initiative.

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?

SOUNDING BOARD: B2B companies have relied on rational and sedate, data-driven marketing strategies historically, but as they face up to younger decision makers, we ask if they need to change tack and embrace more creativity in their communication.

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
Opinions
1 day ago
Jerone Larson

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's ...

Now more than ever, brands need to continue to uncover what drives customers, develop content that’s relevant for the right people, and deliver this content at the right time and place, writes the B2B lead at VCCP.

Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?

It's World Emoji Day on Saturday. Celebrate with a quiz based on recent data from Facebook about emoji popularity across the region.