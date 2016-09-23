clark

Dentsu claims significant progress on DEI, sustainability
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu claims significant progress on DEI, sustainability

While the network's operations now use 100% renewable energy, it is also pushing to have half its leadership comprised of women within five years, from 35% currently.

Group M promotes Kelly Clark as Dominic Proctor steps down
Sep 23, 2016
Maisie Mccabe

Group M promotes Kelly Clark as Dominic Proctor steps down

Group M has appointed Kelly Clark as global chief executive, as global president Dominic Proctor steps down.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

5 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

7 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

10 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?