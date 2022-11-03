Advertising Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
Nov 3, 2022

Dentsu International names Patricio De Matteis as the new ANZ CEO

De Matteis is currently leading the digital wing of Cognizant as chief digital officer and will be the agency's fourth ANZ CEO in four years.

De Matteis comes with over 25 years of experience across APAC
De Matteis comes with over 25 years of experience across APAC

Dentsu International has appointed Patricio De Matteis as its new CEO for ANZ with effect from January 2023.

De Matteis brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, digital and consulting and has worked across Australia, New Zealand and Asian markets and a brief stint in Mexico. He is currently the chief digital officer at Cognizant in the Greater Sydney Area.

Past roles included executive positions with PwC Australia and Accenture Interactive (now Song). During his 14-year tenure with Accenture Interactive, he helped build the business from ground up to a 1600+ person, multibillion dollar entity. He oversaw the acquisition of The Monkeys, Maud and Fjord in the local market, as well as Pacific Link Group in China and IMJ in Japan.

De Matteis will join the Dentsu ANZ team in January, replacing Angela Tangas who recently moved to the UK within the Dentsu network. He will be based in Sydney and report to the APAC CEO Robert Gilby who was appointed in July this year.

“Patricio has a genuine understanding and appreciation of the importance of history, heritage and creativity having worked across both the ANZ and APAC markets, including some time living in Dentsu’s birthplace, Japan,” said Gilby. "His attitude to sustainable growth was immediately clear and his commitment to people and doing what is right cemented in our minds that we had found the right person to lead the business.

The move marks a transitional period for Dentsu, which has seen a number of senior appointments to its leadership team. In ANZ, this is the network’s fourth CEO in four years, following Tangas, Henry Tajer and Simon Ryan.

However, the network’s ANZ business has seen three years of sustained revenue and margin growth. In Q1 2022, a 13.6% organic growth rate was registered with multiple strategic clients wins and retentions, and improved year-on-year employee engagement despite current business and market conditions.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand
Advertising
Dec 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand

Dentsu International net-zero targets validated under new standard
News
Oct 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu International net-zero targets validated ...

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
Jul 20, 2022
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

Dentsu International drops DentsuMB, 360i and Isobar names to break down silos
Advertising
Jun 20, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Dentsu International drops DentsuMB, 360i and ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.