22 hours ago

Move and win roundup: Week of July 5, 2021

Tiger, McCann China and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

This edition will cover July 5 through 9, 2021. 
Faye Wee, the marketing director of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS), has moved to Heineken APAC to become global marketing manager at Tiger. Wee has been with APBS for nearly a decade, and has been marketing director for the past three years. Prior to joining the brewery, she was an account manager at FedEx and General Mills. APBS will appoint a new marketing director "in due course".

McCann China appointed Yinbo Ma, formerly ECD at BBH Shanghai, as chief creative officer. The role is a new one in Shanghai, reporting to Emily Chang, CEO of McCann Worldgroup China. He will lead the creative teams in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou when he joins in August. He has also worked with DDB and Publicis in New York earlier in his career.

Interpublic Group has named Mish Fletcher as its first chief growth officer for the Asia-Pacific region. She joins from FCB Six in New York, where she was executive vice president and global growth officer for just over a year. Prior to that she was MD and global head of marketing at Accenture Interactive, also in New York. At IPG, Fletcher will report to Simon Bond, senior vice president and chief growth officer. She will be based in Sydney, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

