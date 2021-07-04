Advertising Media News
IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Mish Fletcher joins from FCB/Six.

Interpublic Group has named Mish Fletcher as its first chief growth officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

She joins from FCB Six in New York, where she was executive vice president and global growth officer for just over a year. Prior to that she was MD and global head of marketing at Accenture Interactive, also in New York. 

At IPG, Fletcher will report to Simon Bond, senior vice president and chief growth officer. She will be based in Sydney, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Fletcher will work across the region, partnering with IPG agencies to ensure that the company is delivering the best marketing solutions to help drive growth for clients, the company said.

“As the complexity of media and marketing continues to increase, we are increasingly seeing clients ask for holistic thinking and solutions," Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, said in a release. "Mish is the right person to ensure that we can deliver on these kinds of briefs. She has all of the requisite expertise, and is also a great fit with our culture, which values and rewards curiosity, creativity and collaboration."

Krakowsky added that IPG has invested significant resources to combine the power of creativity with the benefits of data and technology, which Fletcher and her team will help deliver.

Bond added that Fletcher is "a true globalist" with extensive experience helping clients drive conversion and effectiveness.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role which will allow me to leverage key assets that IPG has invested in, including Acxiom, Kinesso, Matterkind, Hedy and IPG Studios on behalf of clients in the region,” Fletcher said. “Uniting these technology, data and agile production capabilities creates a transformational performance machine that has the power to supercharge creativity, bringing new possibilities to marketers, seamlessly and efficiently.”

Earlier in her career, Fletcher spent nearly 15 years with OgilvyOne Worldwide, most recently as senior partner and worldwide managing director of marketing.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

