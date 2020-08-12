Advertising The Work
Rahul Sachitanand
Aug 12, 2020

Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets

In new campaigns, both BMW China and Porsche India are looking to rekindle the ardour of motorheads with a focus on wellbeing and balance instead of mechanical substance.

Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets

It has been a challenging few months to be either an executive in the automobile industry or someone who loves the thrill of the open road. As the world has retreated indoors and sought to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, car brands and owners have endured a rough first half of 2020. As countries and markets slowly emerge into the open again, carmakers now want to rekindle people's love for their wheels and the joy of owning and driving their favourite cars. 

However, two new campaigns suggest that this industry, and especially luxury labels, are taking a more understated approach to marketing. Rather than advertise their vehicles' speed and pomp, BMW in China and Porsche in India have focused on the addressing owners' (and hopefully, for them, potential buyers') sense of soul.

In the case of BMW China, it has collaborated with Luxury guide Tatler to launch a campaign for the new X5M/X6M. The brand engaged fashion designer Uma Wang to create unique covers for both new models. The campaign is a co-creation with Juice Network Beijing, BMW China’s lead creative agency and Tatler.

The campaign is based on Qi, a traditional Chinese concept which represents the flow of life energy, and according to Chinese philosophy, the origin of things and their links to their surroundings. To steer watchers away from power and performance, the campaign has Wang design car covers that, the company contends, unwrap the Qi inside BMW X5M and X6M.

The campaign runs across both BMW and Tatler‘s digital and social media channels including Weibo, WeChat and TikTok as well as on internal corporate channels. 

Over in India, Porsche has similarly chosen to focus on the well-being consumers stand to gain from owning and driving swish wheels. The campaign, created by the carmaker's in-house team, features three films. One focuses on Parvathy Pillai, an engineer turned healthcare entrepreneur and proud Porsche Boxster owner, who looks to unwind from the urban chaos she lives in by taking a break in the southern India state of Kerala. She asserts that her prized car is something that "gives me joy." Rather than focus on the Boxster's mechanics, the campaign is all about soul stories and balance, at a time of a pandemic, when people are tense about their health and well-being. The campaign will run on TV, OTT platforms, and social-media channels including Youtube, Facebook and Instagram up to early next year.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

This BMW China spot is right for the times
Advertising
Apr 6, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

This BMW China spot is right for the times

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
Marketing
Apr 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger ...

Porsche on hunt for global creative agency
Advertising
Nov 29, 2018
Omar Oakes

Porsche on hunt for global creative agency

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
CEI Analysis
Feb 21, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
39 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.