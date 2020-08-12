porsche
Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets
In new campaigns, both BMW China and Porsche India are looking to rekindle the ardour of motorheads with a focus on wellbeing and balance instead of mechanical substance.
Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
Deniz Keskin, the brand management head of Porsche, speaks about millennials’ attitude towards car ownership, auto shows, and the brand’s enduring ties with motorsport.
Porsche on hunt for global creative agency
High-end car marque is seeking agency to lead its creative efforts.
A retiree tours the streets of Bangkok
Porsche brought its 919 Hybrid to Thailand as part of a world farewell tour.
BlueDigital gains torque with Porsche in China
For the first time a single PR agency will be responsible for the whole Porsche product line-up and all related sports events.
Porsche turns on Instagram-based 'Life Intensified' campaign
With a new campaign, Porsche Asia Pacific aims to build an association between its Macan model and the Singapore individualism movement.
