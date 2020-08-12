porsche

Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets
Aug 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets

In new campaigns, both BMW China and Porsche India are looking to rekindle the ardour of motorheads with a focus on wellbeing and balance instead of mechanical substance.

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
Feb 21, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows

Deniz Keskin, the brand management head of Porsche, speaks about millennials’ attitude towards car ownership, auto shows, and the brand’s enduring ties with motorsport.

Porsche on hunt for global creative agency
Nov 29, 2018
Omar Oakes

Porsche on hunt for global creative agency

High-end car marque is seeking agency to lead its creative efforts.

A retiree tours the streets of Bangkok
Aug 31, 2018
Ad Nut

A retiree tours the streets of Bangkok

Porsche brought its 919 Hybrid to Thailand as part of a world farewell tour.

BlueDigital gains torque with Porsche in China
Jan 11, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BlueDigital gains torque with Porsche in China

For the first time a single PR agency will be responsible for the whole Porsche product line-up and all related sports events.

Porsche turns on Instagram-based 'Life Intensified' campaign
Aug 22, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Porsche turns on Instagram-based 'Life Intensified' campaign

With a new campaign, Porsche Asia Pacific aims to build an association between its Macan model and the Singapore individualism movement.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia