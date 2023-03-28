Fast cars and classic games collide in a memorable campaign

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic game Pong, its creator Atari and Porsche have teamed up to bring an electrifying event where the speed of a car and the nostalgia of a classic game collide. Giving a modern twist to celebrate the game’s landmark anniversary, two Taycans are going head-to-head in a game of Pong, momentarily sending your heart racing while setting new standards for innovation and fun.

The concept created by DDB Group Melbourne with technical production and direction by Airbag unleashes a slick one-minute video clip featuring two Porsche Taycan EVs battling it out in a game of Pong on a life-size playing field. But that's not all—to up the ante, a 3D drone is used as the "ball," taking this game to new heights (literally!).

The experiment, created in controlled conditions in Victoria (Australia), has been rolled out just in time for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. While viewers can’t jump in on the real-life action with Taycans, Porsche has designed the next best thing for gaming enthusiasts—to play the themed version online.

Overall, we're loving this campaign. It's racy, innovative, and a great way to get people excited about cars and gaming—a ride you won't forget!

CREDITS:

Client: Porsche Cars Australia

Marketing Director: John Murray

Senior Marketing Manager: Mathew Shiels

Marketing Communications Manager: Hamish Fitzpatrick

Marketing Communications Specialist: Morgan Haynes

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne

Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan

Creative Director: Giles Watson

Senior Art Director: Becky Morriss

Senior Copywriter: Jake McLennan

Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty

Managing Partner: Toby Beaumont

Business Director: Lucy Shearer

Business Director: Jiaan Koch

Head of Craft: Adam Hengstburger

Chief Technical Officer: Juan Garcia

Digital Design Director: Petar Zivkovic

Project Manager: Patrycja Skopinska

Planning Director: Chris Regan

Production Company: AIRBAG

Director: Jolyon Watkins

Exec Producer: Martin Box

Line Producer: Alan Robinson

Post Producer: Nick Venn

DOP: Richard Kendall

Aerial Specialists: XM2

Editor: Andrew Stalph (Mr Fox)

Sound: Bang Bang

Composition & Design: Tristan Dewey

Producer: Holli Dee