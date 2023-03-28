Advertising The Work
Nikita Mishra
2 days ago

Fast cars and classic games collide in a memorable campaign

Porsche is playing Pong with two Taycans and a drone—need we say more for car and gaming enthusiasts to get excited?

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic game Pong, its creator Atari and Porsche have teamed up to bring an electrifying event where the speed of a car and the nostalgia of a classic game collide. Giving a modern twist to celebrate the game’s landmark anniversary, two Taycans are going head-to-head in a game of Pong, momentarily sending your heart racing while setting new standards for innovation and fun.

The concept created by DDB Group Melbourne with technical production and direction by Airbag unleashes a slick one-minute video clip featuring two Porsche Taycan EVs battling it out in a game of Pong on a life-size playing field. But that's not allto up the ante, a 3D drone is used as the "ball," taking this game to new heights (literally!). 

The experiment, created in controlled conditions in Victoria (Australia), has been rolled out just in time for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. While viewers can’t jump in on the real-life action with Taycans, Porsche has designed the next best thing for gaming enthusiaststo play the themed version online.

Overall, we're loving this campaign. It's racy, innovative, and a great way to get people excited about cars and gaminga ride you won't forget!

CREDITS:

Client: Porsche Cars Australia
Marketing Director: John Murray
Senior Marketing Manager: Mathew Shiels
Marketing Communications Manager: Hamish Fitzpatrick
Marketing Communications Specialist: Morgan Haynes

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne
Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan
Creative Director: Giles Watson
Senior Art Director: Becky Morriss
Senior Copywriter: Jake McLennan
Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty
Managing Partner: Toby Beaumont
Business Director: Lucy Shearer
Business Director: Jiaan Koch
Head of Craft: Adam Hengstburger
Chief Technical Officer: Juan Garcia
Digital Design Director: Petar Zivkovic
Project Manager: Patrycja Skopinska
Planning Director: Chris Regan

Production Company: AIRBAG
Director: Jolyon Watkins
Exec Producer: Martin Box
Line Producer: Alan Robinson
Post Producer: Nick Venn

DOP: Richard Kendall
Aerial Specialists: XM2  

Editor: Andrew Stalph (Mr Fox)

Sound: Bang Bang
Composition & Design: Tristan Dewey
Producer: Holli Dee

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

