Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have reunited — but instead of trying to pass history class, they’re test driving Porsche’s new Taycan electric sports car. The duo, who first appeared together in the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, take the luxury car out for a spin in the spot, "Going the Distance."

Reeves and Winter test how far the Taycan can go on a single charge while doing challenges throughout Southern California. The vehicle exceeds expectations, and even has enough power for Reeves and Winter to drive doughnuts on a track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

Excellent!

