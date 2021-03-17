Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

In the spot by Cramer-Krasselt, the 'Bill & Ted' stars test drive Porsche's new Taycan electric sports car.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have reunited — but instead of trying to pass history class, they’re test driving Porsche’s new Taycan electric sports car. The duo, who first appeared together in the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, take the luxury car out for a spin in the spot, "Going the Distance."

Reeves and Winter test how far the Taycan can go on a single charge while doing challenges throughout Southern California. The vehicle exceeds expectations, and even has enough power for Reeves and Winter to drive doughnuts on a track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

Excellent!

Credits

Agency: Cramer-Krasselt
Chief Creative Officer: Marshall Ross
Executive Creative Director: G. Andrew Meyer
Creative Director: Conn Newton, Rick Standley
Associate Creative Director: John McKenzie & John Doessel
Executive Producer: Scott McBurnie
Producer: Katie Green
Production Company: Radical Media
Director: Jeff Zwart
Line Producer: Susan Sullivan
Head of Production: Cathy Dunn
President: Frank Scherma
Editorial Company: Whitehouse
Editor: Adam Marshall
Producer: Jojo Scheerer

Source:
Campaign US

