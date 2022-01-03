20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

Porsche has launched an APAC campaign to celebrate 20 years in the region. However, rather than focusing on its cars, the campaign looks at the endurance and triumph of the human spirit, as shown through the doggedness of a female protagonist who has a long-cherished love of the aerodynamic contours of a speeding Porsche.

The campaign film (above) traces the hero's journey from a young girl daydreaming at school—and being severely reprimanded for the dire grades that result from letting her mind wander—to steadfastly pursuing a career in design despite parental pressure to follow a more conventional path. While having her buddy daydream with her along the way is a bonus, it turns out that shifting her strict father's opinion of her chosen career is of the utmost importance to her.

Naturally, she ends up driving a Porsche in the end as well.

Porsche tapped Roslee Yusof to direct the film, with The P Film Company as production house. Known for his eye-catching drone-shot ad for NTUC Income Yusof is also credited for work on diverse campaigns ranging from the 'Night In' campaign for McDonald's in Singapore to the 'Make Time' campaign for Sentosa, which urged stressed Singaporeans to take a well-earned break.

As Porsche seeks to show it is serious about supporting and driving women-run enterprises, the company has also announced a partnership with United Women Singapore (UWS), including setting up a €100,000 bursary fund that supports UWS's Girls2Pioneer programme. This initiative reaches out to girls from underserved communities, aged 10 to 16, to help them pursue their academic goals and build toward a more gender-equal society. According to a media statement, besides the fund, the pact with UWS includes mentorship programs, internship opportunities at Porsche and fund-raising initiatives.

Editor's note: We updated this article after its initial publication to add the name of the production house.